Nationals, with a strong hint of Class AAA Rochester, get rocked by Mets

Josh Palacios, Ildemaro Vargas and Joey Meneses weren’t on the Washington Nationals’ roster Sunday; that day, the trio made up the top three spots in the batting order for the Rochester Red Wings, the Washington Nationals’ Class AAA affiliate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Three days later, on a steamy Wednesday afternoon at Nationals Park, they all started for the home team in a 9-5 loss to the New York Mets. Meneses, a first baseman playing his second game in the majors, hit in the cleanup spot after blasting a home run in his debut. Palacios batted eighth and manned right field, the real estate occupied by Juan Soto as recently as two days ago. Vargas followed Palacios and played at third.

Vargas singled in all four of his at-bats and Palacios added a pair of singles. Meneses went 0-for-4. The Nationals scored five runs in the ninth, but eight flat innings prior was a reminder of how painful Washington’s rebuild could look in the immediate aftermath of the Tuesday’s trade of Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres.

The Nationals — who dropped to 36-70 and 31 games back of the first-place Mets (66-38) after Wednesday’s loss — acquired six players in return, a large bet on potential. But a day after seismic trade, none of those players were ready to make immediate contributions.

“They’re not going to quit. They’re going to play through the last out and we end up scoring five runs,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “We made it exciting at the end, but obviously it wasn’t enough.”

Luke Voit figures to be the player who makes an impact the soonest. He and left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore will join the team in Philadelphia on Thursday. Gore, 23, has been on the 15-day injured list since July 26 with elbow inflammation in his throwing arm; GM Mike Rizzo said Tuesday that the team would take it slow with Gore when he arrives.

Voit will be a middle-of-the-order bat; he has hit 13 home runs this season. That’s four more than Lane Thomas, who leads the team in homers hit as a National after the departures of Soto (21 homers) and Bells (14). Voit will play first base and designated hitter. Nelson Cruz, the team’s DH for most of the season, missed Wednesday’s game with neck stiffness and was replaced by Yadiel Hernandez.

Infielder C.J. Abrams 21, is the closest to the majors outside of Voit and Gore; he’s already played 46 games for the Padres this season. Martinez said the team wants him to go to Class AAA Rochester to acclimate to the East Coast and get some at-bats, like the team did with Keibert Ruiz after last year’s deadline.

The prospects with perhaps the most upside are still a ways away. Outfielder Robert Hassell III, 20, now the No. 1 prospect in the Nationals’ system according to MLB Pipeline, will head to Class A Wilmington. James Wood, 19 and ranked No. 4 on the team’s prospect list, was assigned to Class A Fredericksburg. Jarlin Susana, an 18-year old pitcher and now the team’s No. 10 prospect, will head to the Florida Complex League before joining Wood in Fredericksburg.

The move may have brightened the Nationals’ future, but it did little for their present against Mets starter Chris Bassitt, who pitched seven scoreless innings.

The offense looked lifeless until Ruiz and Thomas hit solo homers in the ninth. Then, with two outs, Victor Robles added an RBI single and Luis García hit a two-run single to trim the Mets’ lead before Hernandez popped out to left.

“That last inning, they really started using the middle of the field,” Martinez said. “If we could’ve done that earlier, things would’ve been a little different.”

How did the Mets score on Thursday? Pete Alonso hit a two-run, two-out homer off Aníbal Sánchez in the third inning. Sánchez only lasted 4⅓ innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on 97 pitches, raising his season ERA to 7.65 through four starts.

Sánchez didn’t get any help from Vargas in the fifth when Vargas dropped a line drive from Starling Marte trying to transfer the ball from his glove to his throwing hand. Then, he threw the ball into right field, allowing the runners to advance to second and third.

Francisco Lindor popped out and Martinez intentionally walked Alonso to load the bases for Daniel Vogelbach. He pulled Sánchez in favor of Jordan Weems, who then left a fastball over the inside part of the plate that Vogelbach sent out to right for a grand slam that pushed the Mets’ lead to 6-0.

The Mets scored two more runs off Weems in the sixth when Tomas Nido hit an RBI double and Marte hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Nido. Luis Guillorme added a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the ninth.

What’s the latest on Tanner Rainey? Rainey had Tommy John surgery Wednesday. Martinez didn’t have any updates on how the surgery went before the game or a timetable for when Rainey would return, though typically the recovery time is around 12 months. Martinez expects Rainey to come back to D.C. to check in with team doctors during the Nationals’ next homestand.

Rainey, 29, was placed on the 60-day disabled list on July 13 with a UCL sprain. Rainey had a team-high 12 saves in 17 opportunities and a 3.30 ERA.

How did the Nationals honor the late Vin Scully? Before Wednesday’s game, Washington played some of Scully’s old calls on the video board. Then, the Nationals held a moment of silence, flashing his name with a microphone under it. Scully passed away Tuesday night at 94.

Have we seen the last of Alcides Escobar? In a Nationals uniform, quite likely. The team requested unconditional release waivers on Escobar after the game. The move clears an active roster spot for Voit, who is expected to join the roster tomorrow. Escobar was the team’s everyday shortstop until May 31 when he suffered a hamstring injury. He accepted a backup role behind García when he returned but only appeared in seven games — including two pitching appearances — after he returned. He had a .218 batting average in 40 games.

