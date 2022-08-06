D.C. United’s defense tightens, attack sputters in draw with Red Bulls

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United has brought good vibes back to Audi Field through a high-profile hiring and several signings the last few weeks. A famous figure (Wayne Rooney) is pacing the sideline, a Premier League striker (Christian Benteke) is on his way and a potential starting goalkeeper (David Ochoa) is nearing his debut.

The trick now is converting moves into momentum, even if the MLS playoffs are almost out of reach.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls yielded a sharper defensive performance but no high-quality scoring chances before an announced 16,258 at Buzzard Point.

The Red Bulls had conceded 13 goals in the previous three matches, including a U.S. Open Cup semifinal rout in Orlando, but was barely fazed by the hosts. United (6-13-4) had also faced a vulnerable opponent Wednesday in Charlotte but didn’t manage to score, and has now gone scoreless in four of the past seven outings.

The Red Bulls (10-7-7) extended their away unbeaten streak to 2-0-2.

New York finished with 13 shots but just one on goal; D.C. defenders blocked seven attempts. United had four shots, two on goal. Neither goalkeeper was tested.

Of the six new D.C. acquisitions, three started Saturday: striker Miguel Berry, midfielder Ravel Morrison and winger Martín Rodríguez. Benteke and defensive midfielder Victor Pálsson are awaiting work visas and Ochoa is working on fitness.

As he waits for a full cast, Rooney is implementing his system, imploring faster play and elevating work rate.

Defense has been a chief concern, but after conceding early goals in six of the previous eight matches, United was clean Saturday. Throughout the night, even with a makeshift back line that included second-year attacker Kimarni Smith at left back, D.C. executed well-timed tackles and kept its shape.

The first half was marked by more injury stoppages than scoring opportunities. United lost rookie midfielder Jackson Hopkins to a leg ailment in the 41st minute. He was replaced by Taxi Fountas, the team’s top scorer who initially was being saved for the second half after leaving Wednesday’s match at halftime with groin tightness.

The stalemate continued well into the second half. The first genuine threat came in the 62nd minute, when New York’s Patryk Klimala sent an angled bid a whisker wide of the far corner.

With his team unable to generate chances, Rooney made three changes in the 77th minute: striker Ola Kamara and midfielders Russell Canouse and Ted Ku-DiPietro entered. Still, United sputtered.

Here’s what else to know about United’s draw:

Hines-Ike seeks second opinion

United has yet to announce a diagnosis and prognosis for defender Brendan Hines-Ike, who injured a foot Wednesday. He will seek a second opinion, but in all likelihood will miss the rest of the season. Hines-Ike started 20 matches. …

Forwards Michael Estrada (four goals and four assists) and Nigel Robertha (one and three) were left off the game-day roster for the fourth consecutive match. Neither is injured.

Estrada, an Ecuadoran on loan from Toluca in Mexico, turned down a proposed trade, people familiar with his status said. Should he find a suitor abroad, one person said, he and United would terminate his contract. He needs playing time to solidify his case for making Ecuador’s World Cup roster. …

Fullback Chris Odoi-Atsem, who started the previous two matches, wasn’t available after entering health and safety protocols.

Benteke eyeing Aug. 20 debut

Benteke, who signed with United this week from Crystal Palace, could make his MLS debut Aug. 20 against the visiting Philadelphia Union, team officials said. At the latest, United figures he will receive his work visa by Aug. 28 at Atlanta United.

Benteke is scheduled to visit the D.C. area soon to begin orienting himself with new teammates and the coaching staff and find housing.

Rivalry renewed

Saturday marked the 99th meeting (regular season and playoffs) between MLS founding members and decided the annual Atlantic Cup, awarded to the winner of the regular season series. The Red Bulls won the crown.

With Fountas sidelined by back spasms, the Red Bulls won the first regular season clash, 4-1, on May 28 in Harrison, N.J. The teams also met in the U.S. Open Cup on May 10, with the Red Bulls winning, 3-0, in Washington.

Congested calendar continues

United ended a stretch of three matches in seven days Saturday and will now have a week to prepare for three in eight days: at New England next Saturday, at MLS Cup favorite Los Angeles FC on Aug. 16 and at home four days later vs. cup contender Philadelphia.

Dylan Nealis returns to D.C.

Dylan Nealis, who starred on Georgetown’s 2019 NCAA championship team, started at right back for the Red Bulls, his third MLS team. His brother Sean, a former Hofstra standout in his fourth season, started at center back. Older brother Jimmy played at Georgetown and in lower pro tiers. Another brother played collegiately at Binghamton.

