Nick Kyrgios serves up his second Citi Open title since 2019

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The face was familiar, but it was an entirely new Nick Kyrgios who won Washington’s Citi Open on Sunday. With a dominant display of tennis and admirable on-court comportment, Kyrgios defeated fellow unseeded player Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-4, 6-3, to win the seventh tour-level title of his career and his second Citi Open championship in just over three years. He had edged Daniil Medvedev for the trophy in 2019 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

With Sunday’s win, the notoriously combustible but supremely gifted Australian completed a nearly flawless run in which he conceded just one set in five matches, never had his serve broken and blasted a tournament-high 96 aces, including 12 against Nishioka.

Moreover, he was not fined once.

“It’s emotional for me to be back here again and claim another title,” Kyrgios, 27, said during the on-court trophy presentation after thanking his girlfriend, trainer and agent for their support and acknowledging tournament officials, fans and volunteers.

Advertisement

The Citi Open is part of a series of North American hard-court tournaments billed as the “Road to the U.S. Open.” While players compete for a trophy, prize money and points, they’re also honing their games and confidence heading into the season’s final major.

This year, Kyrgios has his eye on something else: climbing high enough in the rankings to ensure he’ll get one of the 32 seeds at the U.S. Open. His success at the Citi Open has carried him a long way there. By reaching Sunday’s final, Kyrgios was assured of vaulting from 63rd to 42nd. By winning the tournament, he will climb to 37th on Monday.

A top-32 ranking will assure him of a U.S. Open seed, which would protect him from the likelihood of having to face a top opponent in the first round. Depending on how many top pros opt out — whether because they are rehabilitating from injury or have chosen not to get vaccinated for the coronavirus — a slightly higher ranking could guarantee a seed.

Advertisement

For Kyrgios, who has spent much of his 10-year pro career not caring about rankings (or professing not to care, at least), it represents a turnaround. If it also represents a newfound commitment to getting the most out of his talent in the years ahead, so much the better.

A former world No. 1 junior, Kyrgios reached a career-high ranking of No. 13 in 2016. But he bristled at expectations over the years that followed, competed intermittently and at times undermined his hopes by throwing profane tantrums on the court and turning in halfhearted efforts while sulking.

Reaching last month’s Wimbledon final, where he outplayed defending champion Novak Djokovic in the early going, appears to have given Kyrgios new reason to believe — in himself and his game. Washington was the first singles event Kyrgios contested since his four-set loss to Djokovic, who claimed his seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st major.

After accepting the trophy, Kyrgios was scheduled to return to Stadium Court after a short break to contest the doubles final with American Jack Sock against the fourth-seeded duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.

The Kyrgios-Nishioka final wasn’t the championship pairing fans expected when the draw was unveiled. But upsets were a daily occurrence as Washington’s late-summer heat and humidity got the best of some — including American Taylor Fritz, who retired from his third-round match while trailing in the third set. He later confessed embarrassment on social media that his vision “was going fuzzy” and he felt as if he were going to pass out.

Advertisement

All 16 seeds, as well as former No. 1 Andy Murray, were ousted in the early rounds, with the 96th-ranked Nishioka single-handedly ushering out four: top seed Andrey Rublev, No. 7 Karen Khachanov, No. 11 Alex de Minaur and No. 16 Dan Evans.

All told, Nishioka beat five higher-ranked players in five consecutive days, putting together the most impressive run of his pro career. As a result, the 26-year-old from Japan will vault from 96th to 54th when the ATP rankings are retabulated.

Nishioka is not physically imposing. Just 5-foot-7 and 141 pounds, he nonetheless is a tricky left-handed opponent who is at his best when he plays with abandon and doesn’t think about the stakes. That was his winning formula, he explained, behind his straight-sets upset of Rublev in a semifinal Saturday.

That was difficult to do Sunday against Kyrgios, against whom he was 0-3 in their previous meetings, with the prospect of his first ATP 500 level title at stake.

Advertisement

It was just past 5 p.m. when they stepped onto Stadium Court, but the 89-degree heat felt like 97 degrees when factoring in the humidity.

Kyrgios broke serve to open the proceedings. As the match unfolded, it was clear that Kyrgios had the more varied game, able to generate pace, play wicked angles and flick deft drop shots. With his big serve working well, Kyrgios faced only one break point in the first set, fending it off with little trouble, and closed the set with relative ease.

Kyrgios opened the second set as he did the first, breaking Nishioka to build on his lead. By then, shadows had crept across the court, and Kyrgios would soon hold the Citi Open trophy again.

GiftOutline Gift Article