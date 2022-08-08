Pat Riley shines brightest in Jeanie Buss’s star-studded Lakers documentary

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is an excerpt from Ben Golliver’s NBA Post Up weekly newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news and commentary and the best high jinks from #NBATwitter and R/NBA delivered to your inbox every Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight LOS ANGELES — A 63-win season was headed down the drain when Pat Riley realized he could no longer reach the Los Angeles Lakers.

The legendary coach, known for his slicked-back hair and high-end suits, addressed his team in May 1990, hoping to conjure a second-round comeback against the Phoenix Suns. Desperate to connect during a film session at a hotel ballroom, Riley punched a mirror for emphasis, continuing his monologue even though blood dripped down his hand. Shortly thereafter, the Lakers bowed out and his nine-season run guiding “Showtime” was over.

“I lost it in the playoffs,” Riley admitted in “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers,” a forthcoming documentary from Hulu. “I could feel the walls closing in. I could feel it and I fought it. I could feel [the players] drawing away from me. I don't think there's any doubt in my mind that I changed. It was like war. I couldn't get down on my knees and ‘mea culpa’ this thing. I had to follow through. Eventually it came down to me calling plays for Magic Johnson. I think he might have been the only guy in my corner, maybe.”

Though Riley isn’t the brightest star in a Lakers galaxy that includes Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, he is perhaps the most compelling and candid figure in “Legacy,” a 10-part series which premieres Aug. 15.

The comprehensive documentary follows the Lakers from 1979, when Jerry Buss bought the team, to 2020, the year that Buss’s daughter, Jeanie, became the first woman owner to win an NBA championship. “Legacy” features interviews with 75 people including Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar and O’Neal, as well as the Buss children, who are still licking their wounds after a court fight for control of the franchise following Jerry Buss’s 2013 death.

“Legacy” was conceived by Jeanie Buss to provide a definitive account of Jerry Buss’s groundbreaking tenure and to introduce the “Showtime” greats to a younger generation of fans. Jeanie Buss’s devotion to her father is evident throughout, and the series achieves its main goal of celebrating the patriarch’s larger-than-life personality and many contributions to the NBA, including exclusive courtside seating and the “Laker Girls” dance team.

Of course, Lakers nostalgia is a crowded field: Already this year, HBO released “Winning Time,” a dramatized series based on Jeff Pearlman’s book about the “Showtime” era, and Apple TV Plus produced “They Call Me Magic,” a four-part documentary about Johnson. “Legacy” is easily the most ambitious and wide-ranging of these projects, but its first episode covers many of the same plot points as “Winning Time,” while its retelling of Johnson’s 1991 HIV diagnosis is outdone by “They Call Me Magic.”

“I think it’s important to hear from the people who actually live the stories,” Jeanie Buss said in a telephone interview. “We all know what the results were on the court and how many championships [Jerry Buss] won. But the stuff going on behind the scenes makes it a human story. I think people may be surprised at how difficult this business is. You have the highs of winning, but sometimes winning takes a toll. We encouraged the people who were interviewed to share their truth — the good and the bad.”

“Legacy” unfolds in chronological order, mixing contemporaneous television broadcasts, rare archival footage and recent interviews to relive the title years and boardroom drama. There are some real gems: Johnson laughs about his ill-fated coaching career; O’Neal traces his respect for Phil Jackson to their first meeting at the coach’s Montana cabin; and a teenage Bryant delivers a speech in front of his high school English class.

“[Bryant] is the best young player I ever think we’ve worked out here,” Lakers executive Jerry West says in riveting audio from 1996. “I don’t often make predictions for greatness, but I think he’s going to be great.”

Director Antoine Fuqua regularly involves multiple narrators to tell fuller, more rewarding stories. After the Lakers win the 1987 title, Riley explains that he immediately guaranteed a title repeat in 1988 because his previous teams hadn’t been focused enough to go back-to-back. Meanwhile, Abdul-Jabbar and his teammates groan that Riley’s guarantee increased expectations and kept them from savoring their triumph.

When the subject turns to Jeanie Buss’s short-lived marriage to volleyball star Steve Timmons in the early-1990s, she explains how the couple’s move to Europe impacted her career, while her brother, Jim, delights in mocking Timmons’s flat-top hair. The viewer can sense the sibling rivalry throughout Jim’s interviews, and his involvement is a credit to the project given that Jeanie wrestled away control of the franchise from him and their brother, Johnny, in 2017.

“Everybody’s got a family and everybody can relate to families sometimes having complicated issues that they’ve got to get through,” Jeannie Buss said. “I was doing things the way my dad asked me to do them. Maybe that wasn’t the way my siblings thought it should go. But clearly the court interpreted the trust that my dad left behind, and now that’s behind us. We’re slowly coming together as a family.”

Despite Jerry Buss’s playboy reputation, Johnson’s notorious partying and the unmistakable bond between celebrity and sex in Los Angeles, “Legacy” barely dabbles in salacious material. And while Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” documentary leaned heavily on score-settling, trash talk and personality conflicts, “Legacy” is less interested in sensationalism.

“We wanted to stick tightly to the story of Dr. Buss, his family and team,” Fuqua said. “I’m not a big believer in a lot of extra drama that has nothing to do with the story. That’s not the way to do it.”

This philosophical approach led to some flat stretches in the series, but it also enabled Riley’s obsessive basketball spirit to shine. Riley expresses regret for how hard he pushed the Lakers at times, like when Byron Scott was lost to a hamstring injury right before the 1989 Finals. The Hall of Fame coach also admits that “Showtime” fame changed his personality and enlarged his ego, as he scolds himself for promoting his 1988 book during the middle of a season.

Riley, now a Miami Heat executive, is a crucial tie between the NBA’s present and past, and a much less visible and vocal one than Johnson and O’Neal. His wisdom and hard-driving personality help “Legacy” paint a complete portrait of Jerry Buss, a real estate mogul who was willing to absorb severe financial risks in his bid to unseat the Boston Celtics as the league’s premier franchise.

Just as Riley was forced to navigate the pressure to keep winning in 1990, Jeanie Buss appears consumed by the challenge of keeping the family business on track. Remarkably, the Lakers made the playoffs in 32 of Jerry Buss’s 34 seasons as owner, then missed the playoffs in the first six seasons following his death.

To right the ship, Jeanie Buss tabbed Johnson, whose close friendship with Jerry Buss was key to the “Showtime” era. Johnson, in turn, signed James, who delivered the 2020 title, a full-circle achievement that came four decades after Jerry Buss and Johnson won their first championship.

In an interview conducted shortly after the 1980 Finals, an ecstatic Jerry Buss describes winning as a “high [of] such intensity” that it took “two or two and a half months before you’re ever able to be normal again.” But after 40 years, 11 championships and a prolonged family power struggle, that childlike joy has given way to a much more knowing and guarded perspective in his successor.

“After winning in 2020, the sky seemed a little bit bluer every day,” Jeanie Buss said. “It was a lot of fun. But then, as it does in the NBA, reality sets in. Now you’ve got a big target on your back because you’re the champions.”

