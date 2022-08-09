Chris Sale’s run of injuries continues with season-ending bike accident

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Chris Sale’s injury-plagued season came to an end Monday after he underwent surgery to repair the broken right wrist he suffered in a bike accident over the weekend. Sale, who didn’t make his 2022 debut until July 12 because of a rib cage injury, had been sidelined since a line drive fractured his left pinkie finger in his next start on July 17.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom told reporters that Sale was biking to lunch after a throwing session on Saturday at Boston College when he hit something that caused “a pretty rough spill.”

“You couldn’t make this up, right?” Bloom said Tuesday. “It stinks. It’s really unfortunate. We’re relieved this wasn’t worse, obviously. Very glad this wasn’t worse. But it’s been such a run of bad luck for him and obviously for us.'”

Sale, who finished the season with a 3.18 ERA in 5⅔ innings across two appearances, is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The 33-year-old has endured four difficult years — and numerous injuries — since helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series. After signing a five-year, $145 million extension with Boston in March 2019, Sale posted a career-high 4.40 ERA in 25 starts. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and was sidelined for the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season. The seven-time all-star was limited to nine starts last year after his return was delayed by neck stiffness and a bout with covid.

Sale’s run of bad luck continued earlier this year, when he suffered a stress fracture in his rib cage while training during MLB’s lockout. Sale, who was captured on video destroying a television in the clubhouse after a rehab start with Class AAA Wooster, threw five scoreless innings in his 2022 Red Sox debut against the Tampa Bay Rays last month.

“I’m not broken anymore,” Sale said after that start. “It’s different this year. It’s definitely different this year.”

Five days later, Sale was removed from his second start after taking a line drive by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks off his left pinkie.

“This is just an incredibly bizarre run of events,” Bloom said Tuesday. “He should be full go next spring. We obviously need to think through what that means as far as planning out a full season with him not having carried very much of a workload the last few years.”

In a bit of good news, Bloom said Sale did not reinjure his healing pinkie in Saturday’s bike accident.

The Red Sox entered Tuesday in last place in the American League East and 4½ games out of the final wild-card spot.

