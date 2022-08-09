Cory Abbott’s brief tenure with the Nationals has been up and down

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cory Abbott hasn’t been able to stick in his major league career. He’s been a member of three different organizations since the beginning of spring training, bouncing between Class AAA and the majors often over the past two years. Abbott has been developed as a starter but made more appearances as a reliever in his brief career in the majors.

His transaction log from this season with the Washington Nationals itself is lengthy: claimed off waivers on May 4 from the San Francisco Giants. Recalled to the Nationals on June 17. Optioned on June 20. Recalled on July 13. Optioned on July 14. Recalled on July 17. Optioned on July 18. Recalled on July 30.

“I mean, it’s just kind of like the new normal,” Abbott said about his role. “Last year, [I was] kind of learning the ropes and how to thrive in that chaos.”

Advertisement

Despite an inability to establish himself in a solidified role the past two years, Abbott, 26, finds himself with an opportunity to pitch every fifth day in a Nationals rotation decimated by injuries. Before this year, Abbott was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the second round of the 2017 MLB draft. He worked his way up through their minor league system to make his major league debut on June 5, 2021.

Three days later, he was optioned back to the Iowa Cubs, Chicago’s Class AAA affiliate. He was called up and sent back down three more times each by the end of July. He spent the final two months of the 2021 season in Class AAA.

During that hectic stretch, Abbott struggled to establish a routine before outings. He remembers a game against the New York Mets last year in which he overworked himself, throwing 30 warmup pitches before entering in relief to face the Mets. He had started for Iowa three days before.

Advertisement

“Disaster,” Abbott said about last season. “I just couldn’t figure out the recovery process as much … and how to manage the workload. I think now, this year, I’ve been able to just know when to take the days, know when to step off the gas pedal a little bit more and not try to really push in and do something, hurt something, tweak something.”

Abbott was designated for assignment this year by the Cubs on April 16, then traded to the Giants five days later. Two weeks later, the Nationals claimed him after San Francisco designated him for assignment.

This year, Abbott has felt much more comfortable with the constant change because he had been there before. When he gets called up now, his initial emotion is excitement before he remembers that he has to pack quickly and make a nearly six-hour drive to D.C. He did joke about two qualms with the trek overall: Virginia drivers going too slow in the left lane, and the confusing exits leaving D.C. that left him lost on the way back to Rochester, N.Y., a few times.

Advertisement

Still, Abbott said the ride is a “beautiful drive" because of the trees and other nature that he doesn’t see where he lives in Arizona.

“When I got optioned last time, I stopped in Williamsport and saw the Little League World Series. The museum was closed, but I hope,” Abbott paused, before correcting himself. “Well, I don’t hope. But eventually, if that does happen again, I’d go and see the museum and kind of just enjoy the drive back.”

Abbott prefers starting because of the strategy needed to attack a lineup, though he’s gained a new appreciation for relievers. He’s pitched out of the bullpen and started with Rochester, allowing him to test what stretches and warmups work best for each situation.

Now, he’ll have the opportunity to earn his spot in the Nationals’ rotation because of need, joining a handful of unproven players who were in Class AAA Rochester for long stretches of the season that now find themselves in the majors.

Infielder Ildemaro Vargas, first baseman Joey Meneses and outfielder Josh Palacios have played since the Juan Soto/Josh Bell trade last Tuesday. Abbott is also on that list, especially given the pitchers ahead of him who have gone down this season: Stephen Strasburg, Joe Ross, Evan Lee and Jackson Tetreault were all either in the rotation or expected to be before the season but are out with injuries. Erick Fedde is currently on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Advertisement

Abbott has seen mixed results in his two starts. He pitched five scoreless innings and went toe-to-toe with two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom as both made their first start of the season. Then, he allowed seven runs and four homers in 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

For the past two years, Abbott’s “normal” has been being a pitcher who has had to adapt by the day. But does he hope that one day that changes?

“Oh, yeah, I hope not to [do both],” Abbott said. “But it’s not something I can think about. … I’m taking it a day at a time. There’s nothing I can do about it. There’s nothing I can really say. I mean, what am I going to do? Pout and say no?

“I want to be up here, in any role, as long as I’m up here. I want to face the best hitters and you know they’re up here, not down there.”

GiftOutline Gift Article