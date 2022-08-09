Commanders release their first unofficial depth chart of 2022

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Four days before the Commanders’ preseason opener, the team released its first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season. Unlike in past years, many of the positions, most notably quarterback, are set with their starters and top backups. The surprises elsewhere on the roster are few and primarily at the bottom of each position. But much could change over the next three weeks, when preseason reps help to bring the initial 53-man roster into focus.

The Commanders traded for Carson Wentz in March and took on his full $22 million salary, a clear-cut sign even months ago that he would lead the offense. And it should be no surprise that rookie Jahan Dotson, after he was drafted 17th and had an impressive start to camp, is listed as a starter on offense and isn’t among the potential returners. Coach Ron Rivera warned this could be the case.

“A lot of it depends on how it goes in the three preseason games with the other guys first, before we do anything with Jahan,” Rivera said on the fourth day of camp. “Jahan has an opportunity to be an integral part of what we do already. He’s shown some flashes that have been very impressive. So we’ve got to be very diligent, very smart about it as we go through this process.”

Last season, the Commanders kept seven receivers, four tight ends and three running backs on their first depth chart before the regular season.

The bottom of the receiving corps is competitive this year, and depending on how many receivers the Commanders keep, that final spot could go to the team’s returner or, vice versa, the best returner could end up as the final wideout. Alex Erickson sits at No. 1 for both kick and punt returns, but Dax Milne has regularly been in the mix and has been used extensively on offense in camp. And Kyric McGowan has been used at both returner spots and on offense, creating an interesting preseason at those positions.

The tight ends room is one of the most competitive, largely because of injuries. Logan Thomas is still on the physically unable to perform list because of a knee injury he suffered last year, John Bates only recently resumed practicing after he hurt his calf in camp, Cole Turner is nursing a hamstring injury, and the others are new to the position or to the NFL. How many tight ends the Commanders keep will impact how many players at other positions will make the 53.

At running back, the top three are, unsurprisingly, Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Brian Robinson Jr. But notably, Jaret Patterson, an undrafted signee in 2021, was listed as the fifth back, behind Jonathan Williams.

The unofficial depth chart includes the players on the PUP and non-football injury lists, as well as those dealing with injuries from camp. That includes star defensive end Chase Young, whom Rivera explicitly said would not be ready for the start of the regular season because of his ACL recovery. The team could leave Young on PUP or injured reserve, in which case he’d have to miss at least four games, or put him on the 53 as is.

The starting offensive line looks as expected, but its depth raises questions. Trai Turner has missed more than a week of practice because of a quad injury, Chase Roullier is ramping up after recovering from his ankle injury, Cornelius Lucas has been on NFI with an illness, and Saahdiq Charles has been on the side field for the past few days of camp.

Defense is a bit deeper, and it shows a shift (if only on paper) in the Commanders’ scheme. Though most NFL teams still claim to work out of a 3-4 or 4-3 base defense, many play the majority of their snaps in subpackages, often with an extra defensive back. The Commanders are no longer even bothering to claim 4-3 as their base. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is known to play many five-man fronts and has relied heavily on nickel and Buffalo nickel, with an extra safety who can slide down in the box and drop in coverage if needed.

Washington’s linebacking corps no longer sports a three-man front, as one would expect in a 4-3. Instead, the team has made Cole Holcomb its only true starter, depending on the package, as the “Mike,” or middle linebacker. The depth behind him is competitive, but the core four there appears to be Holcomb and David Mayo inside and Jamin Davis and Khaleke Hudson outside.

The starting secondary appeared to be set a while ago in camp, with returning veterans Kendall Fuller, William Jackson, Bobby McCain and Kam Curl. The uncertainty was at nickel, where Benjamin St-Juste has played regularly and is listed as the top extra defensive back. Washington’s young safeties have impressed, however, and changes could be in store before the final roster has to be set on Aug. 30.

Here’s the unofficial depth chart — for now.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell

Wide receiver: Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Marken Michel, Kyric McGowan

Left tackle: Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas, Rashod Hill, Aaron Monteiro

Left guard: Andrew Norwell, Chris Paul, Willie Beavers, Deion Calhoun

Center: Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen, Keith Ismael, Jon Toth

Right guard: Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Nolan Laufenberg

Right tackle: Sam Cosmi, Saahdiq Charles, Alex Akingbulu

Tight end: Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Sammis Reyes, Curtis Hodges, Armani Rogers, Eli Wolf/Alex Armah

Wide receiver: Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne, Alex Erickson, Matt Cole

Wide receiver: Jahan Dotson, Cam Sims, Kelvin Harmon

Running back: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Brian Robinson Jr., Jonathan Williams, Jaret Patterson, Reggie Bonnafon

DEFENSE

Defensive end: Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill, William Bradley-King, Jacub Panasiuk

Defensive tackle: Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis, Daniel Wise, Justin Hamilton

Defensive tackle: Jonathan Allen, David Bada, Efe Obada, Tyler Clark

Defensive end: Chase Young, James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi

Outside linebacker: Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson, De’Jon Harris, Nathan Gerry

Middle linebacker: Cole Holcomb, David Mayo, Milo Eifler, Tre Walker

Cornerback: Kendall Fuller, Corn Elder, Troy Apke, DeJuan Neal

Cornerback: William Jackson III, Christian Holmes, Channing Stribling, De’Vante Bausby

Cornerback: Benjamin St-Juste, Danny Johnson, Josh Drayden

Strong safety: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest, Ferrod Gardner, Steven Parker

Free safety: Bobby McCain, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter: Tress Way

Kicker: Joey Slye

Holder: Tress Way

Long snapper: Camaron Cheeseman

Kick returner: Alex Erickson, Kyric McGowan, Jaret Patterson

Punt returner: Alex Erickson, Dax Milne, Kyric McGowan

Home jerseys revealed

The Commanders announced the schedule for their new home jerseys. The team will wear its primary burgundy for four home games: Week 5 against the Titans, Week 7 against the Packers, Week 15 against the Giants and Week 17 against the Browns.

Washington will wear its white jerseys for three games — Week 1 against the Jaguars, Week 3 against the Eagles and Week 18 against the Cowboys — as well as in its preseason opener against the Panthers on Saturday.

And it will wear its black jerseys for two games: Week 9 against the Vikings and Week 12 against the Falcons.

Pants colors will be announced at a later date.

