Commanders’ bid for a sportsbook at FedEx Field gets initial approval

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Wednesday signed off on the Commanders’ application for a retail sportsbook license at FedEx Field, moving the team a step closer to final approval in the state. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The agency voted 6-1 in favor of the brick-and-mortar sportsbook license and forwarded it to Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) to decide if it will authorize the license.

The Commanders applied as Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC, which they registered in September 2021.

The meeting with the commission was held over Zoom. One of Daniel Snyder’s attorneys, James McCarroll of Reed Smith LLP, appeared 0n video and told the commission his client was unexpectedly traveling and did not have access to WiFi for a video appearance. Snyder joined in an audio-only capacity.

“I just wanted to thank everyone overall, not only the Maryland Lottery Gaming, but just Prince George’s County, where our stadium has been headquartered. … It’s been an absolute pleasure,” Snyder said. “Our stadium, we’ve dramatically upgraded. We’re encouraging everyone to come to see all the changes we’ve done to the stadium this year. I think it’ll be quite impressive. We’re going to have some big-time attendance shortly as our staff, our leadership team, [president] Jason Wright and [senior vice president of operations and guest experience] Trista [Langdon] and the team have done an amazing job. We’re very, very optimistic also on the season. We finally have ourselves a quarterback. So but I want to say thanks to everyone. I really, truly appreciate this.”

Snyder, who was listed as the sole owner of the team, spoke under oath to the commission.

Washington ranked last among the 32 NFL teams last year in fan attendance rate at home games (64.3 percent), and second-to-last in ticket revenue, according to Sportico.com.

The Commanders, in partnership with FanDuel, were approved for a sportsbook in Virginia in 2020, when a new state law stated pro sports teams could partner with an operator to get “substantial and preferred consideration” for approval.

Before the Maryland commission held its hearing Wednesday morning, it released the report from its investigation into the Commanders to determine if the team was a qualified candidate for a sportsbook license. The report stated that McCarroll had “ensured” Snyder’s July 28 testimony with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform was “consistent” with the information he’d provided the commission during its review. It also stated that Maryland Stadium Sub “was found to have financial stability, integrity and responsibility” and that it “possesses the requisite good character, honesty and integrity.”

