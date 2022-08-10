Frank Gore charged in alleged domestic violence incident

Placeholder while article actions load

Frank Gore, the former NFL running back and the league’s third all-time leading rusher, was charged with simple assault in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident at an Atlantic City, N.J., hotel, the city’s police department said Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officers were sent on Jul 31 to the Tropicana Atlantic City in response to a domestic violence dispute, the police said in a statement. The alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, was speaking with hotel security and “did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed” at the time. An investigation followed and Gore was charged.

Gore, 39, is scheduled to appear in Atlantic City Municipal Court on Oct. 17, and has not commented on the matter.

He signed a one-day contract in June with the San Francisco 49ers to retire as a member of the team, which plans to induct him into its Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame.

In addition to the 49ers, Gore played for the Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets over a 16-year career that ran from 2005-2020. He gained 16,000 yards with 81 touchdowns, and added 3,985 receiving yards and 18 touchdown receptions.

Since his last NFL appearance in 2020, Gore has turned to boxing, losing his first fight to former NBA star Deron Williams in a split decision last year. He knocked out Yaya Olorunsola in May in his second fight.

