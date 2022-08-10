Wizards sign Makur Maker with plans to send him to the G League

Placeholder while article actions load

Makur Maker, who made waves in 2020 as the highest-ranked prospect in the modern era to commit to a historically Black college, has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards. The center will participate in the Wizards’ training camp next month and then join the Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, according to a person with knowledge of the team’s plans.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary deal that can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season starts.

Maker, 21, has had a somewhat unconventional career trajectory but is a well regarded center at 6-foot-11.

He most recently showed flashes of promise while playing for the Chicago Bulls during Summer League and before that helped the Sydney Kings win their fourth title in Australia’s National Basketball League.

Maker was a top 20 prospect in the class of 2020 who made news when he committed to Howard University despite receiving scholarship offers from Kentucky, Memphis and UCLA. He played just two games with the Bison because of a groin injury before Howard shut down its 2020-21 season with pandemic-related issues.

Maker went undrafted in 2021 but opted to train with former NBA guard Darren Collison in Los Angeles rather than return to college. Born in Kenya to South Sudanese parents but reared in Australia, he is the cousin of former NBA center Thon Maker.

