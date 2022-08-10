Marshawn Lynch arrested, booked for DUI in Las Vegas

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marshawn Lynch, the former NFL running back who brought “Beast Mode” into the backfield of the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested in Las Vegas just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and booked for driving under the influence, according to Las Vegas police. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The department tweeted that the arrest was made during a traffic stop of a black 2020 Shelby GT500, a Ford Mustang model, in central Las Vegas, adding, “Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest.”

Marshawn Lynch was transported by @LVMPD to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. https://t.co/fRyhBavWg2 pic.twitter.com/hP1sdX5Lmy — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) August 9, 2022

Lynch, a popular player with a ferocious power running style over 13 NFL seasons spent mostly with the Seahawks, was booked at the Las Vegas city jail. He is facing charges of driving under the influence, failing to surrender proof of security, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in the travel lane, according to Las Vegas Municipal Court online records obtained by Las Vegas TV station KSNV.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Lynch rushed for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns from 2007 to 2019 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders. He was arrested for DUI in 2012, but pleaded down to the lesser charge of reckless driving when the case was resolved in 2014.

Lynch has made his laid-back vibe a hallmark of an entertaining personality that was on full display when he appeared with Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN’s “Manningcast” during last year’s Seahawks-New Orleans Saints game on “Monday Night Football.” He joked that he had prepared for his appearance by having a few shots of Hennessey, saying “I took one for big bruh [Peyton]. I took one for me, and I got one for lil bruh [Eli].”

