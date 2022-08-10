Qatar World Cup start expected to be moved up one day

The start of the World Cup in Qatar is expected to be moved up one day. FIFA, the sport’s governing body, is likely to change the date of the host country’s first game against Ecuador to Sunday, Nov. 20.
ESPN reported earlier this year that Qatar requested a later kickoff time because the emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, wanted a fireworks display to precede his country’s first match, which would have had an afternoon kickoff on the 21st. Moving the game up a day gives the ceremony and the Qatar game a bigger showcase.
FIFA submitted a proposal to move the Qatar match after discussions with officials from Qatar and Ecuador and a request from Conmebol, the South American confederation. The change will become official if the bureau of the FIFA council (made up of the six confederation presidents) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino approve the change, as is expected.
On Nov. 21, the Senegal-Netherlands match will replace Qatar-Ecuador in the 7 p.m. slot, with the England-Iran (4 p.m.) and United States-Wales (10 p.m.) matches unaffected.