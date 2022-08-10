Qatar World Cup start expected to be moved up one day

The start of the World Cup in Qatar is expected to be moved up one day. FIFA, the sport’s governing body, is likely to change the date of the host country’s first game against Ecuador to Sunday, Nov. 20.

The match would be the only one played that day and extend the tournament to 29 days. The host country since 2006 has been featured in the first match of the tournament and the original plan for the Qatar match, the third of four on Nov. 21, put the opening ceremony after games had begun. The first match originally had been scheduled to be Senegal-Netherlands.