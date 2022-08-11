Chris Slade’s Virginia football homecoming was 30 years in the making

Placeholder while article actions load

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Chris Slade had completed his ninth season as an accomplished high school football coach in Atlanta last year when the record-setting former defensive end at Virginia received a telephone call from an old friend on the verge of becoming the new coach of his alma mater. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tony Elliott grew well-acquainted with Slade while trying to lure several of his prominent players to Clemson, where Elliott was an assistant for 11 years, including offensive coordinator since 2014, before agreeing to take over the Cavaliers in December.

Slade never forgot the first conversation the two shared nearly a decade ago. It included more discussion about life lessons than football fundamentals, and it left quite the positive impression on Slade, whose 40 sacks at Virginia are the most in ACC history.

So Slade, despite having spurned offers from other college programs over his high school coaching career at Pace Academy, barely hesitated when Elliott invited the two-time all-American to join his staff this season as an assistant responsible for defensive ends.

“I don’t know if I’d have come back for just anybody,” Slade said. “I had to make sure it was the right person and the right situation. When he got the job, it didn’t take much convincing for me. I’ve spent so much time with him for the last 10 years when he was at Clemson, so I knew what kind of guy he is.”

Slade, 51, arrived at his first college job with immediate credibility thanks to an unmatched run with the Cavaliers from 1989 to 1992. As a freshman, Slade helped Virginia win a school-record 10 games and a share of the ACC title. The following year, Virginia was No. 1 in the Associated Press rankings for three consecutive weeks. Slade was voted first-team all-American as a senior and was chosen in the second round (31st overall) of the 1993 NFL draft by the New England Patriots.

His professional football résumé included an all-pro selection and a Pro Bowl nod in 1997. Slade’s time in the NFL not only has drawn frequent inquiries from current Cavaliers players, particularly those on defense, but also from members of the coaching staff, Elliott included.

During a moment of levity at media day several weeks ago, offensive line coach Garett Tujague paused on his way out of the practice facility to catch Slade’s lessons on the finer points of pass rushing, saying with a smile he needed to absorb as much as possible from a program luminary whose No. 85 is retired.

Tujague is among a handful of assistants from the previous administration Elliott retained for his staff.

“When he speaks, guys are going to listen,” Elliott said. “I’m excited because I get to say, ‘Hey, there’s not many teams in the country that have been ranked number one, period, but he’s been a part of one, so he knows what it’s like.’ I’m not the only one — or the people that came from Clemson, we’re not the only ones. He knows what it’s like, and he knows what it’s like here. ”

Slade has been the recipient of friendly barbs from players regarding his relatively advanced age, with some joking that film of his glory days perhaps was shot in black and white. He simply shrugs his broad shoulders and smiles. Then he points to his school record 15 sacks in 1992.

The Cavaliers, as a team, collected 19 sacks last season, ranking last out of 14 ACC schools. Virginia finished 13th in total defense, allowing 466 yards per game in part because of an inability to pressure the quarterback or disrupt plays in the backfield.

The defensive futility bothered Slade, given his attention to detail as an edge rusher who drew double teams consistently yet managed to get the quarterback to the ground or at least force hurried throws leading to incompletions or, better yet, interceptions.

At 6-foot-5, Slade was among the first notable Cavaliers defensive ends able to leverage his length and quickness into sacks, separating from blocks courtesy of an often considerable reach advantage and preventing offensive linemen from getting their hands on him for an extended period.

In coaching the position, Slade’s ideal pass rusher fits that profile, and he continues to search for length and a quick twitch off the ball while recruiting. This season, he’ll be tasked with finding creative methods of applying pressure to the quarterback after both of the Cavaliers’ 2021 sack leaders departed.

Virginia began preseason camp last week and opens the regular season Sept. 3 against Richmond at Scott Stadium. Its first game against a Power Five opponent is Sept. 10 at Illinois.

“You just look at Chris’s background and the success he has, all the things he has accomplished — naturally all the guys gravitate toward him,” first-year defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “He’s the gold standard for what a college football player aspires to do as a professional athlete, but what’s so tremendous about Chris is the character, his leadership and frankly the way he carries himself. So humble, and I’m blessed to be able to learn from him every day.”

