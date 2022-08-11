The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Wizards unveil throwback uniforms to mark 25 years since they ditched Bullets

By
August 11, 2022 at 3:28 p.m. EDT
(Courtesy of the Wizards)
To celebrate 25 years since they dropped their Bullets name, the Washington Wizards will wear white, blue and bronze uniforms like the ones they debuted in 1997 for select games this season.

After his good friend, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, was assassinated at a Tel Aviv peace rally on Nov. 4, 1995, then-Wizards owner Abe Pollin announced the team he purchased in 1964 and moved to Washington from Baltimore nine years later was in search of a new name. A seven-person panel pared nearly 3,000 different fan suggestions down to 13, from which five finalists were selected. After a fan vote, Pollin announced Wizards, his personal favorite, as the winning name on Feb. 22, 1996.

“If we stick around long enough, we all change,” General Manager Wes Unseld said when the Wizards unveiled their new logo and color scheme in May 1997.

Out was the red, white and blue color scheme the Bullets had worn since 1974, including when Unseld helped them to their last NBA title as a player in 1978. In were white, blue and bronze. (I can still remember how excited I was to receive a replica Rod Strickland Wizards jersey for Christmas in 1997.)

Washington failed to make the playoffs in its first seven seasons as the Wizards, despite Michael Jordan ending his career in D.C. They qualified for the postseason — but never advanced past the second round — in each of the next four seasons under Coach Eddie Jordan, with players such as Gilbert Arenas, Larry Hughes, Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler leading the way.

John Wall wore the Wizards’ white, blue and bronze uniform as a rookie in 2010. In 2011, the team rebranded again and reverted to a red, white and blue color scheme. Bradley Beal was drafted the following year.

There were design elements from the original Wizards jerseys in the “Moments Mixtape” City Edition uniforms the team wore last year, but the throwbacks unveiled Thursday mark the return of the original Wizards color scheme for the first since 2010. The team also announced that the Capital One Arena court will look like it did from 1997 through 2010 when the Wizards wear their throwbacks this season. In March, Washington unveiled the cherry blossom-themed alternates it will wear for select games this year.

As part of their 25th anniversary celebration, the Wizards will donate 25 percent of all Washington Bullets apparel sales at Capital One Arena to the D.C.-based community group Alliance of Concerned Men. The Wizards will raise awareness about gun violence and encourage fans to wear orange at a game to be announced. During the franchise’s name change, fans could vote on the five finalists via a 1-900 number, with the proceeds from each $1 call going to the team’s anti-violence campaign.

