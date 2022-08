Tatis, an all-star shortstop, will miss the remainder of this season and the beginning of next after testing positive for Clostebol, a banned substance.

MLB announces Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr has received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Clostebol, a PED as @JeffPassan said. Stunning development.

Padres say they were “surprised and extremely disappointed” to learn about the Tatis test. pic.twitter.com/d94HTU682R

The 23-year-old had yet to play this season while recovering from a wrist injury. He finished third in National League MVP voting in 2021 and is widely regarded as one of the sport’s young stars.