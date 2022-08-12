Jackson-Reed dismisses rowing coach for comments about Dunbar teen’s death

Placeholder while article actions load

Jackson-Reed will not renew Joe McMullin’s contract after the boys’ varsity rowing coach made what boosters deemed an “insensitive” comment following the death of Ceph Christie, a student at Dunbar. The Jackson-Reed Crew Boosters announced the decision, “in coordination and agreement with the Jackson-Reed High School administration,” on Friday via Instagram.

“The Jackson-Reed Crew Boosters extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ceph Christie,” the parent board said in the post. “The comment made by one of our coaches in the wake of this terrible accident was insensitive and harmful, and does not represent the longstanding values of our rowers, our team, or our community.”

McMullin, the boys’ rowing All-Met Coach of the Year last spring, took over the program in 2019 and led the team’s fastest varsity boat to national championship victories in 2019 and 2022. He was not a Jackson-Reed employee, and the rowing program is not directly affiliated with the school.

“Words cannot convey how truly sorry and remorseful I am for the pain I caused Ceph’s family, friends, and community,” McMullin said via text Friday. “I take full responsibility for my actions and the consequences that have resulted from them. My actions are not a reflection of my former team, my family, or who I want to be. To Ceph’s loved ones I apologize for the hurt I caused especially during a time of tremendous grief. I’m commited [sic] to doing and being better.”

The Post published a story Wednesday morning about Christie, a 17-year-old baseball star who was found dead last week in the Potomac River after what his father believed to be a boating accident.

McMullin commented both on that story and on an Instagram post linking to it. Though his comments were removed, they were screen-captured by another Instagram user, who called out the coach. Many staffers within District of Columbia Public Schools expressed anger regarding the comments.

Christie’s father, Marlon, said he refused to look at McMullin’s comment. “My family did, but I wouldn’t look at it,” he said. “… I refuse to let anyone have anything negative to take away from my son’s life, the beautiful life he lived, the legacy he left. He was positive for everyone.

“So for this coach to spew negative remarks to a young person that he may not even know or spew negative remarks on any young person, he deserved to be fired. Young people do not deserve that. Young people deserve encouragement and positivity from adults — especially ones that they look at and call a coach.”

Jackson-Reed Principal Sah Brown addressed the issue in an email Friday to the Jackson-Reed community.

“Disrespectful comments from adults working with children do not reflect our core values or the high standard of excellence we are building at Jackson-Reed,” Brown wrote. “Therefore, after consulting with members of the team’s Board, we have taken appropriate action to address this matter. The actions taken will allow the program to move forward, and we are confident that the team will continue progressing.”

