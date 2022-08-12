Marshawn Lynch’s lawyers dispute DUI claim as police release arrest video

Placeholder while article actions load

Las Vegas police released body-camera footage showing the lead-up to the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, who was booked Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence. In a statement, Lynch’s lawyers disputed the charges. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In one clip released Thursday, Lynch appears to be asleep at the wheel of a black Ford Mustang with its front left tire missing. In another, Lynch is sitting in the driver’s seat surrounded by officers.

In the latter, Lynch tells officers that the car is not running before an officer tells him to get out of the vehicle, adding that Lynch could be charged with obstructing an investigation. Shortly after, an officer drags Lynch out of the vehicle before he is handcuffed.

“NO MORE GAMES”: Police release body camera video of the suspicion of DUI arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch in Las Vegas. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/tKUkmZEnUD — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) August 11, 2022

Lynch was charged with driving under the influence, failure to surrender proof of security, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in the travel lane, per Las Vegas Municipal Court records. He was released on bail and is scheduled for a Dec. 7 court date.

Lynch’s attorneys, Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff, disputed the accusations in a statement to local television station KLAS.

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation,” the statement said. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Lynch rushed for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns across 12 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders. A first-round draft pick out of California in 2007, Lynch last played during Seattle’s 2020 postseason run, which ended with an NFC divisional-round defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

Lynch was arrested for DUI in 2012 but pleaded down to the lesser charge of reckless driving when the case was resolved in 2014. Before his retirement, the running back had long been cultivating his post-football career plans, opening a mini-chain of Beast Mode clothing stores and a soul food restaurant on the outskirts of Oakland, Calif. He was announced as a new minority stakeholder in the NHL’s Seattle Kraken in April.

