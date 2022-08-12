‘Recreated’ Harry Caray startles viewers of MLB ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Placeholder while article actions load

The Fox Sports telecast Thursday of MLB’s second annual “Field of Dreams” game had several charming aspects, but not all viewers were pleased when a virtual version of Harry Caray led a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The virtual appearance of Caray, the beloved former Chicago Cubs announcer who died in 1998, in a press box above the Iowa field did not come as a total surprise. A rumor emerged the day before that Fox Sports might render him in hologram form, and the network teased a tribute of some sort before and during the game.

Sure enough, after the Cincinnati Reds got three quick groundouts from the Cubs in the top of the seventh, a brief commercial break was followed by the sight of the Caray apparition. Presumably, the network used his real voice from any of the renditions of the signature song over his 16 years calling the home team’s games at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Yo, that Harry Caray hologram was not it. Who cleared that? #Cubs #FieldofDreams — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) August 12, 2022

The setting Thursday was in Dyersville, Iowa, at a temporary, 8,000-seat stadium built last year to host the first “Field of Dreams” game. It sits next to the cornfield and diamond where the 1989 film was shot and where visitors can still tour the premises, including the farm house familiar to fans of the movie.

Advertisement

While the 2021 game featured the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, whose infamous 1919 squad figured prominently into the movie’s plot, the Cubs’ presence this year created a natural tie-in to Caray.

Given that the Reds were technically the home team, Fox Sports had what it described as a “recreated animation” of Caray leave it up to the fans in attendance to proclaim their root, root, rooting interests. After the song ended, the virtual announcer told the crowd, “Boy, you never sang better in your life!”

An all-time “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” only possible through the magic of Field of Dreams 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IC8yHrFZQT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022

“This is about paying tribute to what makes baseball iconic,” Brad Zager, an executive producer for Fox Sports, said in a statement. “We hope this moment allows parents to tell their children about what it was like to watch Harry Caray, or what it was like to listen to Harry Caray lead the singing of the seventh-inning stretch in Wrigley Field, so the next generation can understand and appreciate how much it meant.”

Advertisement

“Everything about the Field of Dreams is about taking our favorite aspects of baseball history and bringing them to life in the modern day,” added Zager, “whether it’s from an all-time iconic baseball movie or from the game of baseball itself.”

A spokesman for Fox Sports confirmed to The Washington Post that the representation of Caray was not a hologram, as it was widely referred to online Thursday, but something “closer to augmented reality.”

Fox Sports executive Michael Davies said the network used a production partner’s “cutting-edge tech that allows photo-realistic animated re-creations” to present “as faithful a tribute to Harry Caray and his legacy as technology allows.”

Not all of the reaction online was negative, but many wondered why Fox Sports had bothered to do it. An informal Twitter poll conducted by New York Post sports-media reporter Andrew Marchand of whether people liked it found a majority of respondents choosing neither “Yes” nor “No” but “That was really weird.”

Poll: Did you like Fox's Harry Caray hologram? — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 12, 2022

Elsewhere on the platform, a popular term among shared assessments was “creepy.”

my therapist: [whispering] and is this "Hologram Harry Caray" in the room with us right now? — Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) August 12, 2022

Fox Sports was on firmer footing earlier in its telecast when it used just the voice of recently deceased broadcasting legend Vin Scully. As viewers were shown scenes from the Kevin Costner film interspersed with great moments in baseball history, the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers announcer was heard reciting the “People will come” speech originally delivered by James Earl Jones.

Advertisement

The film was also nicely evoked before the game, when Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., the only father and son known to have played together in an MLB game, emerged for the cornfield beyond the outfield for a game of catch. Players for the Reds and Cubs then also came out onto the field, accompanied by former team stars including: Chicago’s Billy Williams, Andre Dawson, Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg and Lee Smith; and Cincinnati’s Johnny Bench, Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Larkin.

"People will come, Ray. People will most definitely come."



The legendary Vin Scully recites the famous scene from the Field of Dreams movie 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/vLf7Ef8QdE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2022

"Hey dad, you want to have a catch?"



The Griffeys are making us tear up. #MLBatFieldOfDreams pic.twitter.com/FPXuppj11x — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2022

Never gets old ⚾️



The @Cubs and @Reds emerge from the corn and enter the Field of Dreams 🌽 pic.twitter.com/MwwZLqJhHf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2022

When the game began, the Cubs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and they went on to get a 4-2 win.

One has to assume that Caray would have been delighted. His quasi-hologram version certainly seemed happy enough, even if his appearance wasn’t universally well-received.

GiftOutline Gift Article