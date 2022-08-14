Chelsea, Tottenham managers get red cards after dramatic postgame dust-up

Placeholder while article actions load

Ire between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur erupted after the teams’ 2-2 draw Sunday at Stamford Bridge, as each side’s manager — Thomas Tuchel for Chelsea and Antonio Conte for Tottenham — converged with an intense handshake-turned-staredown following the final whistle. The confrontation earned each manager a red card. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Following the initial embrace, Tuchel appeared to grip Conte’s hand with enough force to signal that their handshake wouldn’t be a standard postgame acknowledgment. The shake spun both men toward each other, as players and staff from both teams quickly descended on the managers, who continued to exchange words.

TUCHEL VS CONTE: ROUND TWO!!! 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/XhWuOU4fwD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

“I thought when we shake hands you looked in each other eyes, he had a different opinion,” Tuchel told Sky Sports. “It was not necessary, but a lot of things were not necessary.”

Advertisement

When asked if Tuchel was the aggressor, Conte said. “There is video to understand what happened. I'm not passive. If I see aggressivity, I show aggressivity.”

The dramatic faceoff occurred just minutes after the match’s climax, when Harry Kane’s header snuck into the back left of the net for Tottenham toward the end of stoppage time. The tension between the two managers had been bubbling even before Kane’s goal, though, as Conte met Tuchel chest-to-chest in the 68th minute while celebrating Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s initial equalizer.

TUCHEL AND CONTE GETTING INTO IT pic.twitter.com/Vk6VzMtCpz — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) August 14, 2022

Some took to social media and compared Sunday’s contest to 2016’s “Battle of the Bridge,” when the rival London clubs finished in a 2-2 draw that clinched the Premier League title for Leicester City and prevented Tottenham from hoisting its first league championship since the 1960-61 season.

Recent history has seen Chelsea get the upper hand over Tottenham, with nine victories to just three losses and two draws in head-to-head matchups since Chelsea fired Conte as its manager in 2018. Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season, while Tottenham finished fourth. Two matches into the 2022-23 season, both teams sit with one win and one draw.

GiftOutline Gift Article