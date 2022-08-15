Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward amid fourth losing season

Placeholder while article actions load

The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, the team announced. Woodward, 46, was in his fourth season with the Rangers, who are third in the American League West at 51-63. At an overall record of 211-287, the former infielder was let go just shy of reaching 500 games in his first top-level managerial stint.

Taking over on an interim basis is Tony Beasley, a former minor league manager in the Washington Nationals organization who was serving as the Rangers’ third base coach. Beasley will run the team from the dugout starting Monday evening with a home game against the Oakland Athletics.

“We have had extensive discussions over the last several weeks and while the team’s current performance is certainly a big part of this decision, we are also looking at the future,” Rangers President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels said in a statement. “As the Rangers continue to develop a winning culture and put the pieces together to compete for the postseason year in and year out, we felt a change in leadership was necessary at this time.”

The Rangers haven’t had a winning record since 2016, which was the last time they made the postseason. That came under former manager Jeff Banister, who held the job from 2015 until he was fired with 10 games left in the 2018 season. Woodward oversaw an initial improvement in the team’s fortunes, but Texas tumbled to marks of 22-38 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and 60-102 last year.

The team was understood to be in rebuilding mode, though, and despite the losses, Woodward inspired enough confidence among executives that they gave him a contract extension last winter that took him through 2023, with a club option for 2024.

Texas had higher expectations for this season after spending over $500 million in free agency, primarily on the middle infield pairing of shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. Seager was an all-star selection this year, but neither he nor Semien has been at their best. The Rangers’ pitching has been a bigger problem, with the team ranking 12th in the American League in ERA (4.09) and 13th in WHIP (1.31), but perhaps the most frustrating statistic for Rangers executives is their 6-24 record in one-run games. That is on pace to be the second-lowest single-season mark in such contests since 1900, per ESPN.

Before joining the Rangers, Woodward was a third base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he managed New Zealand’s national team in 2016 as it made a bid to qualify for the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He started his coaching career with the Seattle Mariners, focusing on infield tutelage after mostly playing shortstop, second base and third base during a major league career that ran from 1999 to 2011. Woodward spent seven years with the Toronto Blue Jays and also played for the Mariners, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.

“In his tenure as Rangers’ manager, Chris worked tirelessly under what was at times some difficult circumstances,” Daniels said of Woodward. “He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the Texas Rangers, and it is greatly appreciated. He has represented the organization with class and dignity.”

