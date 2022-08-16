Brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib turns himself in after fatal shooting

Placeholder while article actions load

The brother of ex-NFL player Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a youth football coach during a game Saturday in a Dallas suburb. A first-degree felony warrant for murder had been issued for 39-year-old Yaqub Talib, police in Lancaster, Tex., said. He was listed Monday afternoon in a database of inmates at the Dallas County Jail, on charges of murder and probation violation.

The man killed in the shooting, identified as 43-year-old Michael Hickmon, was reportedly coaching a nine-and-under squad that was playing a team associated with the Talib brothers.

Aqib Talib “was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” his attorney, Frank Perez, said by phone Monday evening. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Perez asserted that Talib, 36, was not involved in the shooting and is not wanted by police for questioning.

Lancaster police said that after they responded to a shooting in progress Saturday evening at a community park where the game was being played, Hickmon was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told investigators “there was a disagreement between the opposing coaching staff[s] of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew,” police stated. That was said to have led to a physical altercation, at which point the suspect in the shooting allegedly produced a firearm and shot Hickmon multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene, taking the firearm with him.

An attorney for Yaqub Talib, Clark Birdsall, said in a statement to Dallas news station WFAA that his client “regrets the tragic loss of life but went ahead and turned himself into the law this morning so his side of the story could be told.”

“We saw one of our coaches laying down on the ground right there. It was tough,” Mike Freeman, the head of the youth football program for which Hickmon coached, told WFAA. “More than just a coach. Great father, great man, great role model, great mentor.”

Hickmon’s nine-year-old son was on the field at the time of the shooting, per Freeman, who said that in the wake of the fatal incident it was “very, very, very hard to hold him and console him.”

“I’m lost at words. I don’t know how to explain it to the kids,” Freeman told WFAA. “That’s the part that I’m stuck on right now. How do I explain it [to] them. Why? This is something that these kids will remember for the rest of their life.”

The @MeanGreenFB family lost a great one yesterday when Mike Hickmon was killed at his son’s youth football game. Have talked with many of his former teammates today and everyone is just gutted. We are all a little bit better for having Hick in our lives. pic.twitter.com/uN5HGlDN6n — Eric Capper (@Eric_Capper) August 14, 2022

A video that surfaced online, purportedly from the incident, shows a man wearing a “North Dallas United” shirt arguing with an official. The camera then pans over to a fight breaking out; when shots are heard, the camera is quickly pointed to the ground for several moments before focusing on a group of people who appear to be surrounding a prone body, with a goal post visible in the background.

According to reports, the North Dallas United Bobcats were playing an exhibition game against the Hickmon-coached D.E.A. Dragons. WFAA reported that both Talib brothers were coaches for the Bobcats, and Perez said it was his understanding, too, that Aqib Talib served in that role. The team did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

After starring in high school in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Talib played at Kansas before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him a first-round pick in the 2008 draft. He signed with the New England Patriots in 2013 and began a run of five straight Pro Bowl selections that spanned a move to the Denver Broncos, with whom Talib won a Super Bowl in 2016. He reached another Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams after the 2018 season and finished his playing career with that team in 2019.

Talib went on to work as a football analyst for Fox Sports, and earlier this summer Amazon announced he would join its studio team for the upcoming season of “Thursday Night Football.”

In addition to individual and team success, Talib’s NFL career was marked by some tumultuous moments. A Tampa Bay teammate needed stitches in 2009 after he was accidentally hit in the face with a helmet swung by Talib, who was reportedly aiming at another teammate. After being involved in a 2016 brawl between his Broncos and the Titans, Talib threatened to beat up a Tennessee wide receiver if their crossed paths at the office of their shared agent. In 2017, Talib was suspended two games by the NFL after a fight with the Raiders’ Michael Crabtree in which, for the second time in as many seasons, he snatched a gold chain off the wide receiver’s neck.

Talib was arrested in 2009 on charges of simple battery and resisting arrest after allegedly assaulting a cab driver in St. Petersburg, Fla. The cornerback was accused by Dallas County authorities in 2011 of pistol-whipping and shooting at his sister’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute; the case was dropped the following year.

In 2014, Dallas police issued a correction stating they had arrested Yaqub Talib, rather than the then-cornerback, as initially reported, for public intoxication after an alleged disturbance at a Dallas nightclub. In 2015, the brothers were investigated by Dallas police for possible aggravated assault after an early morning incident at a different nightclub.

