A timeline of Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces that at least eight deputies took or shared graphic photos of the crash scene but also says he ordered them deleted. Villanueva adds that the deputies would be facing an investigation and possible disciplinary action, though he did not specify what that would entail.
Days after the crash, a bartender in Norwalk, Calif., filed a complaint with the sheriff’s department after overhearing a Los Angeles County sheriff’s trainee “bragging about how he had been at the crash site,” as he allegedly tried to use the crash photos to impress a woman at the bar.