A timeline of Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County

Attorneys for Los Angeles County ask a judge to compel Vanessa Bryant and the other family members involved in the lawsuit to take psychiatric exams before the case goes to trial. The county argues that the exams are necessary to determine whether the emotional distress suffered by Bryant and the others were caused by the leak of the photos or the helicopter crash itself. It also argues that the plaintiffs “cannot be suffering distress from accident site photos that they have never seen and that were never publicly disseminated.”