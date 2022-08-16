As LIV Golf looms, Tiger Woods to meet with top PGA Tour players

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WILMINGTON, Del. — Patrick Cantlay arrived at the BMW Championship a newcomer at Wilmington Country Club but buoyed by his status as the event’s reigning champion after a riveting triumph in 2021 that required six playoff holes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The runner-up at last year’s tournament, however, is not in the field at this week’s event, and Bryson DeChambeau’s conspicuous absence is unrelated to his performance on the golf course.

DeChambeau departed the PGA Tour earlier in the summer to join the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series for a reported nine-figure deal, among the highest profile flash points in the contentious saga between competing circuits that has dominated this golf season. The ongoing tension reportedly brought Tiger Woods to Delaware on Tuesday to rally support for the PGA Tour, despite his absence from the tournament field, an apparent indication of the importance of this moment.

A glance at last year’s BMW leader board, when the tournament was contested at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md., underscores the nature of the feud between the two circuits. Past major champions Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, for instance, finished in a two-way tie for sixth last year, but aren’t playing this week, having lost their PGA Tour eligibility. Also absent is Abraham Ancer, who tied for ninth at the BMW in 2021.

All three defected to LIV, the Saudi Arabia-backed series with ties to Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s crown prince who, according to U.S. intelligence officials, approved the operation that led to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

And so, even though virtually all of the top 70 players in the PGA Tour’s points race will be in Delaware this week, several of the sport’s best known stars will not.

“One of the great things about the PGA Tour is the depth of the field,” said Jon Rahm, the fifth-ranked player in the world who tied for ninth at the BMW Championship last year. “So there’s always a hungrier future star that’s willing to put in the work and make themselves known. Lack of talent on the PGA Tour and the world of golf is not an issue.

“Again you might have lost some names, but you’re gaining some great golfers. … I don’t think we are essentially losing that much because, like I said, you’re just getting to know some great players that were there that you haven’t heard of before.”

Rahm’s comments came before a scheduled meeting between Woods and an undisclosed number of the PGA Tour’s top players, according to several published reports. A previously scheduled Players Advisory Council meeting was, according to the Associated Press, pushed back approximately an hour to accommodate Woods, who has been outspoken about his loyalty to the PGA Tour in the midst of LIV’s escalating threat.

“Yeah, there is a player meeting, but that’s all I can tell you about that,” Rahm said. “I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t have Tiger’s phone number, so I can’t tell you if he’s coming or not.”

Rahm, 27, has been candid as well about his allegiance to the PGA Tour, with the 2021 U.S. Open winner indicating the potential to earn hundreds of millions with LIV would not be life-changing. His stance has been in stark contrast to that of another of the game’s youthful major champions, Cameron Smith.

The 28-year-old Australian, who won last month’s British Open at the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews, has been coy when asked about his commitment to the PGA Tour amid a report in the Telegraph that Smith, the world’s No. 2 ranked player, intends to defect to LIV for a contract worth $100 million.

The tour announced Monday that Smith had withdrawn from the BMW because of “hip discomfort,” according to an accompanying statement from his agent. Smith’s withdrawal came two days after he incurred a two-stroke penalty at the St. Jude Championship, the first of the FedEx Cup’s three playoff legs.

Smith is third in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the second round of the playoffs, comprising 68 players. This event’s field typically includes 70, after the top 125 in the standings qualify for the opening event, but in addition to Smith withdrawing, Tommy Fleetwood is not participating in the playoffs to spend more time with family, the Englishman posted on Twitter.

There are no alternates in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which culminate with the top 30 in the standings competing at next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The winner of the FedEx Cup receives $18 million, an increase of $3 million from what Cantlay pocketed as last year’s champion.

“It’s still an incredibly fantastic field,” said Matt Fitzpatrick, ranked 11th in the world and 12th in the FedEx Cup standings following a tie for fifth at the St. Jude. “The field this week is [68] of the best players in the world. Yeah, I think that only three of them that aren’t here, it’s not a massive loss in my opinion.”

