Nats fail to capitalize on their chances, drop series finale to Cubs

The Washington Nationals entered Wednesday with a chance to do something rare for them — win a series. The Nationals had accomplished such a feat just once since late June, when they improbably took two of three in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, the owners of the best record in baseball.

The Chicago Cubs didn’t quite present the same challenge. But the Nationals were not up to it — losing, 3-2, in the rubber game of a three-game set at Nationals Park. A pair of full count, two-out hits did them in.

The decisive blows were a two-run home run by P.J. Higgins in the fifth and an RBI single by former Nationals catcher Yan Gomes in the seventh.

“It’s not like we made horrible pitches, it was just that one pitch,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “We just got to continue to battle, continue to work … today, there was just no run production.”

The loss secured an ignominious milestone for the Nationals, making them the first team in the majors to record 80 losses. They’ve now dropped 12 of their past 13 series, including the past six.

The Nationals (39-80) only surrendered five hits behind a solid collective effort by the pitching staff, led by starter Cory Abbott. Abbott yielded just three hits in six innings against the team that drafted him.

Abbott hasn’t been afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve during his brief tenure with Washington. Before the game, Martinez stressed to Abbott the importance of not letting emotions get the best of him. But Martinez noticed during the outing that Abbott worked a lot slower, helping ease his nerves. Abbott credited his pace to a tip received from Stephen Strasburg.

He gave up leadoff hits in the first two innings, but stranded both. After allowing a leadoff double to Franmil Reyes to open the second inning, he retired the next nine batters he faced. César Hernández gave Abbott a 1-0 cushion when he singled in Keibert Ruiz in the second.

Abbott walked Rafael Ortega to open the fifth inning, then recorded two outs. He fell behind against Higgins, battled back to two strikes before he left a curveball up in the zone that Higgins deposited just over the wall in center.

“When I gave [the home run] up to P.J., he caught me a lot through the minors, so that was kind of a little dagger,” Abbott said.

The following inning, Nelson Cruz knotted the game on a run-scoring fielder’s choice (a play that was initially ruled an inning-ending double play). But the tie didn’t last long — Martinez opted to bring in Steve Cishek to face Gomes with two outs and a runner on second instead of keeping in left-handed reliever Jake McGee.

Martinez said Gomes hit well against McGee and Cishek presented a better matchup, but Gomes poked an opposite field single to drive in the run that proved to be the difference.

For Abbott, making his fourth start as a National, his outings have been a mixed bag. He battled for five innings against two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, before allowing seven runs including four homers in his following outing. The loss to the Cubs marked his first career quality start. It wasn’t enough.

“Just that was one inning where he walked the leadoff hitter,” Martinez said. “We always talk about if you walk the leadoff hitter, it’s going get you. But he did really well and that’s awesome to see. He gave us six strong innings.”

What happened in bottom of the eighth inning? The Nationals put the tying run on third with one out but failed to get him home. Lane Thomas doubled with one out, advanced on a wild pitch, but got no further after Joey Meneses — who extended his hitting streak to 11 with a sixth-inning double — popped out to shallow right field and Luke Voit struck out.

How did Erick Fedde pitch in his rehab start for Class AAA Rochester? He threw four scoreless innings, allowing three hits, a walk and striking out four. Wednesday’s start marked his first pitching in a game since he was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 30, retroactive to July 27, with right shoulder inflammation.

The plan for Fedde was to pitch five or six innings and toss about 80 pitches, but a rain delay shortened his outing. If he feels fine following his start, he’ll likely fit back into Washington’s rotation. Fedde has a 4.95 ERA in 19 starts.

What’s the next step for MacKenzie Gore? Barring any setbacks, Martinez is hopeful that Gore can throw a light bullpen while the team is on its upcoming trip. Gore has been sidelined with left elbow inflammation since July 26.

After coming to Washington in the trade that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego, both Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo expressed caution in rushing Gore back. But he was throwing at 120 feet and Martinez said they liked what they’ve seen from him so far.

