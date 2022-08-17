D.C. United is mired in a scoring drought. But Wayne Rooney still sees progress.

Placeholder while article actions load

LOS ANGELES — For a man who made a lucrative living scoring goals — he’s the best in Manchester United and English national team history — Wayne Rooney is not accustomed to empty performances. Over a 19-year career, through power and incisiveness, the soccer ball would usually find its way into the net.

His playing days, though, are behind him now. He has grown out a graying beard and poured his efforts into coaching. Others must score the goals; he can only instruct and inspire. Five matches into his D.C. United tenure, his patience is being tested.

Last in MLS’s 28-deep standings, United has made defensive strides, even without two back line starters sidelined for the season with injuries. Goals, however, remain painfully elusive.

Since a miraculous two-goal finish against Orlando in Rooney’s debut July 31, United has gone scoreless in four consecutive matches.

The latest was a 1-0 decision to league-leading Los Angeles FC on Tuesday. United showed character and fortitude, and under Rooney, continues making small strides.

With several new players and a new system, though, D.C. is not going to generate a lot of scoring opportunities. That will probably have to wait until 2023. What little the team is creating lacks fulfillment. And so, as encouraging as Tuesday’s performance was against an opponent that has lost once over almost three months and scored nine goals the previous two matches, there was nothing to show for it.

“We’ll keep improving. I believe that,” Rooney said. “We’re in a difficult position, of course, in the league. We brought quite a few new faces in, so it will take time. We’re hoping we can end the season well and build some momentum going into next season.”

United posed one major threat in each half. In the 26th minute, it took a wondrous save by Maxime Crépeau to deny D.C. captain Steven Birnbaum’s header. After Birnbaum was sent off for a second yellow card and LAFC took the lead in the 67th minute, United’s Taxi Fountas hit the post from 30 yards.

United performed much better Tuesday than Saturday, when it lost at New England by a 1-0 outcome that seemed larger.

The organization had hoped for a lift this weekend against the East-leading Philadelphia Union at Audi Field. But its marquee summer signing, Belgian striker Christian Benteke, is “very doubtful” to receive his work visa in time, Rooney said. That would push his probable debut to Aug. 28 in Atlanta.

Despite the scoring problems, United looked as though it might escape Banc of California Stadium with one point.

“I thought we performed well and I thought we caused them problems,” Rooney said. “Brave. We competed.”

Yellow cards, though, were piling up. And in the 60th minute, Birnbaum received a second, resulting in his first ejection since a 2014 U.S. Open Cup game.

“I can’t go to ground like that [and take down Kellyn Acosta] and make the decision for him,” Birnbaum said of referee Ramy Touchan. “I take responsibility for it. I felt like I let the team down a little bit.”

He will be sorely missed against Philadelphia, which, six weeks ago, trashed United, 7-0, in Chester, Pa.

“Steve’s an experienced player,” Rooney said. “He knows that if you put yourself in those situations [already] on a yellow card, then it’s possible you can get a red.”

While Rooney had no complaints about Birnbaum being sent off, he was irked with Touchan’s overall work. United players received six yellows; LAFC got one near the end for time-wasting.

“It’s a league which is progressing and getting better, and I’ve got a lot of respect for referees,” Rooney said. “I understand it’s a very difficult job. But if I can give my opinion without getting in trouble, I felt there’s a lot of people in the game who can do better.”

Rooney was happy with goalkeeper David Ochoa, a prized 21-year-old acquired last month from Real Salt Lake. In his D.C. debut, Ochoa made two fabulous saves in the second half and showed command of the penalty area throughout the night.

A star last year but at odds with RSL Coach Pablo Mastroeni this year, Ochoa didn’t appear in any regular season matches.

“It’s been a while,” said Ochoa, a Southern California native who had 20 friends and family in attendance. “I was a little shaky going into it, a little nervous. Once the whistle blew, that adrenaline took over. I’m happy to get back on the field and keep making a name for myself.”

That performance probably elevated him to the top of the depth chart, ahead of Rafael Romo, the starter since June 18 in place of veteran Bill Hamid, who is recovering from hand surgery.

Ochoa and United also benefited from LAFC’s imperfections.

“Just an off-night for our attackers,” said Coach Steve Cherundolo, whose team has a nine-point lead in the race for the Supporters’ Shield (points champion) and is on pace for the best regular season in MLS history. “Same result, though. That’s what is important.”

The attack did click in the 67th minute, on a counter led by Carlos Vela. Cristian Arango drew out Ochoa, then crossed to substitute Mahala Opoku for an easy goal.

LAFC (18-4-3) has won a club-record seven in a row, more victories than United (6-15-4) all season.

Nonetheless, Rooney remains optimistic — even if his team can’t score.

“We handled the game well and I think we deserve something out of the game,” he said. “It’s a shame. We went to 10 men and we concede the goal but there’s a lot of positives.”

