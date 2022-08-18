TV reporter breaks wrist, cracks ribs while trying Brewers’ mascot slide

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Major League Baseball has seen plenty of injuries related to sliding, but they usually involve players during games. The calamity that occurred Wednesday at the Milwaukee Brewers’ American Family Field took place before a game and did not involve anyone in uniform, but that made it no less painful for a TV reporter.

SportsNet LA’s David Vassegh said he cracked six ribs and fractured two bones in his right wrist when he crashed at the bottom of the left-field slide used by the Brewers’ mascot to celebrate home runs and victories.

“Are you not entertained by me doing my own stunts? It just went a little sideways, as far as the last run down the slide, but I’m doing good,” Vassegh, who helps cover Dodgers games, said Thursday before Los Angeles took on Milwaukee. “A little sore, but ready for some baseball.”

Vassegh embarked on his ill-fated slide at “Bernie’s Chalet” before Wednesday’s Dodgers-Brewers tilt. His first effort went smoothly, but having filmed the start of it, he went down a second time so that his camera crew could move to the bottom and catch his exit.

Unfortunately for Vassegh — who could be heard on-air yelling, “Holy crap! Holy crap!” — that trip down “went a lot faster,” he said Thursday (via the Associated Press).

“It was a lot slicker the second time,” he added. “That’s where it got a little out of control at the end.”

99% of movies don't have a better ending than this 😂 pic.twitter.com/YXaMhPPfVc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2022

Vassegh showed he was a gamer by returning to the Dodgers-Brewers game Wednesday by the fifth inning after leaving the ballpark to get medical attention. Following Los Angeles’s 2-1 win that night, Vassegh was able to conduct an on-field interview with Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, who had hit a key home run.

“That one was for you,” Barnes told the reporter. “I know you had a little accident today on the slide, so we all rallied today for you.”

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Vassegh shared a moment with Bernie Brewer, the Milwaukee mascot who teased him with a “0 days since last incident” sign. Vassegh also receiver an oversized card labeled “Slide Instruction Manual.” Inside the card, the only instruction was: “It’s really not that hard.”

“The Brewers and Bernie wish David the best in his recovery from the landing on the slide,” the Brewers said. “It’s the first time we’ve had an injury out there and appreciate the good nature that David and his colleagues have displayed in reviewing the experience.”

Vassegh said (via MLB.com) that among those reaching out to him following his bone-breaking descent was Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who checked on the reporter via FaceTime, plus teammates Justin Turner and David Price.

“It’s been an outpouring of support — and also comedy at the same time,” Vassegh said.

