FIU football player Luke Knox, brother of Bills tight end, dies at 22

Florida International football player Luke Knox has died at age 22, the university announced Thursday. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, suffered a “sudden passing,” according to FIU. No cause of death was revealed, but the university said (via the Associated Press) it happened Wednesday evening and that police do not suspect foul play.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” FIU Coach Mike MacIntyre said in a statement shared on social media. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

A native of Brentwood, Tenn., Knox followed his older brother to Mississippi, where they were teammates on the Rebels in 2018 before Dawson Knox moved on to the NFL. Luke Knox played linebacker there, including a 2019 season with MacIntyre as his defensive coordinator, before switching to tight end in 2021. He transferred to FIU earlier this year, and was studying business.

FIU Athletic Director Scott Carr said Thursday on social media that it was “a devastating day” for the Panthers.

The football program canceled practice, per reports, and the athletic department said it was bringing in support staff for grieving players and others on campus.

Dawson Knox reportedly was not at the Bills’ practice Thursday. A third-round pick by Buffalo in 2019, he is entering his fourth season with the team.

Bills fans expressed their support by contributing over $50,000, per Western New York’s WHAM-TV, to a charity associated with Dawson Knox that supports families dealing with pediatric cancer. Many contributions, the station reported, were in increments of $16.88, referring to the jersey numbers worn by the Knox brothers.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time,” Bills Coach Sean McDermott told reporters. “We’re right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him.”

We’re heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Luke Knox.



Sending all of our thoughts, prayers and support to @Dawson_Knox and the Knox family during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mpkTQYnbve — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 18, 2022

Luke Knox’s former head coach at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin, said that news of the player’s death resulted in “heavy hearts throughout our football team.”

“I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke,” Kiffin said in a statement. “He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him.”

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident,” said MacIntyre. “Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time.”

FIU opens its season Sept. 1 against Bryant at the Panthers’ Miami area stadium.

