Elena Delle Donne, Mystics run out of answers in Game 1 loss to Storm

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd’s runner with 38.1 seconds remaining sent the Climate Pledge Arena crowd into a frenzy. The Seattle Storm had a one-point lead in Game 1 of this best-of-three first-round playoff series against the Washington Mystics. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then the visitors committed one of their few mistakes of the final quarter, an errant pass on the ensuing possession. Loyd made them pay again, capping her own 12-point run with a pair of free throws for a three-point lead. The Mystics had finally run out of answers in an 86-83 loss.

Washington now sits on the brink of elimination entering Sunday’s Game 2.

The opener was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair that included a sizzling 26 points from Mystics star Elena Delle Donne, who made nine straight shots at one point in the second half. Breanna Stewart countered with 23 points as the crowd chanted “MVP! MVP!” in the game’s closing moments. Loyd finished with 16.

Advertisement

Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins added 16 points apiece for the Mystics.

Delle Donne’s three-point play gave Washington a 65-64 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But once Loyd joined Stewart throwing haymakers at the Mystics in the final quarter, the visitors were unable to counter.

This 4-5 matchup has been the most anticipated of the series of the first round — a clash of teams that have claimed three of the past four WNBA championships — and Game 1 did not disappoint. Both teams finished the regular season at 22-14, the tiebreaker going to Seattle by virtue of it having won two of the three meetings.

Few secrets exist between the two. Their veteran-laden rosters have played against each other for years, on all-star teams and Olympic teams. They were also two of the top defensive teams in the league in 2022.

Advertisement

“I think it’s tougher,” Storm Coach Noelle Quinn said of the familiarity before the game. “You think about what happens in practice when you go against each other and you know the plays that are coming. Now, when you’re able to execute while the other team knows exactly what you’re going to do, that is a level of efficient execution that happens in practice and will happen in the game. It’s exactly that — we know each other, but at the end of the day it’s who’s going to step up and make plays and who’s going to play some really good basketball.”

Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault had the same end thoughts, but a different approach.

“I don’t know if it matters,” Thibault said. “I think it’s probably easier in preparation in the sense that everybody knows each other. We played each other recently. Some of these players have played together. We play similar styles. Noelle and I know each other. It’s just one of those things where [we’re] evenly matched teams. Who’s going to play a little bit better?”

Advertisement

The storylines are everywhere throughout this series. Delle Donne playing in the playoffs for the first time since the team won a championship in 2019 and nearly having her career end prematurely due to a pair of back surgeries. Alysha Clark, who got a an echoing ovation during introductions, returning to the team where she played her first nine years and won a pair of titles.

The Storm are trying to send Sue Bird out with her fifth championship as she will ender what will be a Hall of Fame career after this season. Tina Charles is continuing to chase that elusive ring as she has found a home in Seattle — the third team in the last two years, including the Mystics. Stewart was named AP player of the year this week and is looking for a second MVP.

Things were all tied up 18-18 after a first quarter in which both teams got their jabs in like a pair of fighters feeling each other out. The Mystics opened with a 7-0 run as the crowd, still on its feet from the opening introductions, murmured quietly. Things flipped quickly as the Storm answered with a 13-5 stretch that got the building rocking.

Advertisement

Charles spearheaded a 10-2 run in the second quarter that forced Thibault to call timeout. He said pregame that the use of timeouts will be crucial as the two teams played their own personal chess match. There will be runs, Thibault explained, but they need to be kept to 5-0 instead of 12-0, for example. Washington quickly answered with an 11-2 run and would take a 42-40 lead into halftime after a pair of baskets from Delle Donne.

Down the stretch, the final run belonged to Seattle.

GiftOutline Gift Article