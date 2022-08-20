Commanders’ issues on both sides of the ball exposed against Chiefs

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Heading into Saturday's preseason game at the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera said that "ideally" he'd be able to play his starters a full half. "Now is the time," he said.

Now is the time for the starters to get reps, to work out the kinks in the offense and eliminate the mistakes on defense, and soon shift focus to Week 1 of the NFL season.

But the Commanders, in a 24-14 loss Saturday that seemed to expose all of their shortcomings, failed to figure out their own rhythm.

Their issues from previous weeks (even previous seasons) remained in all three phases. And with injuries depleting their roster, their concerns may not ease anytime soon.

Instead of his ideal scenario, Rivera kept in his starters for 19 plays, roughly a quarter and a half. The offensive line was without three of its starters, as well as two key reserves, and the tight end corps was down to two healthy players. Playing quarterback Carson Wentz any longer could have risked his health with the Sept. 11 season opener approaching, so 19 plays was all Rivera was willing to allow.

And for most of them, the offense appeared out of sync, with wasted third downs and another slow start. A few chunk plays in between provided some hope, but not much.

The Commanders were 3 of 10 on third downs; meanwhile Patrick Mahomes carved up their defense and helped the Chiefs go 9 of 16 on third downs. In the first quarter alone, the Chiefs were 4 for 4 on third downs to accumulate 69 of their 150 yards in the period.

Defending Mahomes is a tall task for any defense. But he and backup Buechele totaled nine completions that went for 14 yards or more, three of which were third downs, leaving Rivera upset his players failed to stay in their pass-rush lanes to limit the QBs’ chances to escape the pocket and make plays.

“A big disappointment in the third downs,” Rivera said. “We gave them good situations, had a couple of third-and-longs, and we lose our rush disciplines. With this quarterback, you cannot give him time to find people downfield. We got to be more disciplined. We got to understand our responsibilities.”

The numbers flipped in Washington’s favor in the second quarter, when Washington’s offense went 2 for 3 on third downs, totaled nine first downs and gained 117 yards to Kansas City’s 39.

The slow starts Rivera hopes to shed this year continue to hinder the Commanders — on both sides of the ball. Midway through the second quarter, following a false start penalty that put the Commanders at third and 10 from Kansas City’s 34-yard line, Wentz lined up in shotgun and took an unnecessary sack for a loss of six yards.

The starters ended their afternoon after that play.

“I got to make a better play. Better decision,” Wentz said. “I mean, we were in field-goal range. That’s a decision I got to be smarter on. Glad it’s preseason and I can learn from that one.”

Washington’s lack of discipline cost it points on both sides of the ball.

Early in the third quarter, the Commanders’ defense gave up crucial yardage when rookie safety Percy Butler sprinted down the field and clobbered quarterback Buechele on a scramble. Butler was penalized for unnecessary roughness, allowing the Chiefs to pick up a total of 23 yards including the 15-yard penalty. The Chiefs scored on a 36-yard field four plays later.

Unlike many preseason games that are dedicated to evaluating the players, Washington game-planned for the Chiefs, treating the matchup with a sense of importance. The Commanders have one preseason game remaining — next weekend at the Baltimore Ravens — but typically teams don’t play starters in the final exhibition.

The Commanders’ most notable positive in Kansas City was rookie Brian Robinson Jr., who took the first series at running back. The 6-foot-1, 223-pounder has impressed coaches with his powerful running style and consistency, and on Saturday he ran for 31 yards on eight carries. In two preseason games he is averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Wentz completed 6 of 9 passes for 84 yards, including a couple of chunk plays to rookie wideout Jahan Dotson and veteran Terry McLaurin. He has yet to throw an interception but hasn’t thrown a touchdown, either.

Most concerning has been the troubles on defense. Through two preseason games, the Commanders have allowed their opponents to convert 60 percent of their third-down attempts (27 of 45). Those conversions have accounted for 235 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s preseason,” defensive end Jonathan Allen said. ... There are some things we want to do better, and we’ll do that.”

Washington has played with a light linebackers corps this season, opting to use more nickel and Buffalo nickel sub-packages, as well as five-man fronts.

The group lacks depth. But its starters, Cole Holcomb at the Mike and Jamin Davis outside, struggled in coverage while trying to contain Kansas City’s tight ends. That group accumulated 125 yards and two touchdowns Saturday.

Washington’s day all but ended on a sack of third-string quarterback Sam Howell, whose opportunity for a late-game rally fizzed as soon as it started.

The Commanders, with one more preseason game before the initial 53-man roster is decided, are still searching for consistent play. Maybe next weekend at Baltimore will actually be the time.

Said Allen: “We’ll be ready Week 1.”

