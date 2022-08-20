After signs of hope, D.C. United regresses in dismal defeat to Union

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The scoring chances came and went, as they have at varying rates for weeks now, and by the end of another empty and dismal performance Saturday, D.C. United’s somber season had dipped further into the MLS abyss. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 6-0 defeat to the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union at Audi Field was one goal short of the record-setting fiasco against the same opponent six weeks ago in Chester, Pa.

After an encouraging display at Western Conference-leading Los Angeles FC on Tuesday and a promising start Saturday, United fell behind by two goals before intermission and crumbled during a second half that became more embarrassing by the minute before 17,941 patrons.

Wayne Rooney’s squad was shut out for the fifth consecutive match and 12th time in 26 outings, but even by snapping out of its scoring rut, United would not have come close to compensating for a cartoonish performance.

Advertisement

D.C. (6-16-4) is in a 1-7-2 rut, the only victory coming on two stoppage-time goals against Orlando City in Rooney’s debut July 31. That’s also the last time the club scored.

Julián Carranza recorded a hat trick over 27 minutes of the second half, Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag scored before halftime and substitute Cory Burke added a late goal as Philadelphia (14-4-9) improved to 11-1-1 in its past 13 meetings with United.

Rooney continues to seek consistency and rhythm in a year of constant change. Only two starters Saturday were on the first-team roster in preseason camp: center back Tony Alfaro, who is starting because Brendan Hines-Ike suffered a season-ending foot injury this month, and right back Andy Najar.

With captain Steven Birnbaum serving a red-card suspension, newcomer Victor Palsson moved from defensive midfield to the back-line void and inherited the captain’s armband. Birnbaum’s rare absence — against a lethal opponent, no less — put the defense to the test after conceding two goals total in the previous three matches.

The defensive corps was already a shell of its preseason self: Hines-Ike and left wing back Brad Smith are out for the year and right wing back Julian Gressel was traded.

Advertisement

Rooney paired top scorer Taxi Fountas with newcomer Miguel Berry on the front line and turned to another fresh arrival, midfielder Ravel Morrison, to orchestrate the attack.

United showed no initial aftereffects from the first meeting, taking the initiative and creating danger. The inability to score, though, continued to haunt the hosts.

They thought they’d earned a penalty kick in the second minute, when Morrison’s shot struck Jack Elliott’s lower arm, but video assistant referee Kevin Terry Jr. did not recommend a review by referee Ted Unkel.

Berry set up Morrison for a central threat, but goalkeeper Andre Blake made a reflex save. Fountas’s top-of-the-box bid clanged off the right post.

Goalkeeper Rafael Romo thwarted Philadelphia’s first threat, blocking Carranza’s deflected shot from close range. After Carranza missed an open attempt, the Union went ahead.

Advertisement

Gazdag took the ball from Martín Rodríguez at midfield. Carranza crossed to Uhre in the box. The Danish forward settled the ball with his chest, warded off Palsson and drove a low 10-yarder into the far corner for his ninth goal of the year.

United has conceded the first goal in eight of its past nine matches. The only game in which that did not occur was a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls.

United’s problems deepened on the last act of the half. After video review, Unkel awarded a penalty kick to Philadelphia for Alfaro’s challenge on Uhre. Gazdag converted for his 13th goal.

Given United’s scoring ineptitude, it was a killer goal. Less than two minutes into the second half, Carranza finished off United with a curling 18-yarder into the far side netting for his 10th goal.

Carranza slipped a shot under Romo in the 70th minute, then in the 73rd took advantage of a miscommunication between Romo and Alfaro. The supporters’ groups behind the goal chanted, “Bill Hamid! Bill, Bill Hamid!” — a reference to the injured veteran keeper.

Advertisement

In the 79th, Burke whipped a shot past Romo.

Here’s what else to know about United’s defeat:

Romo returns to goal

Despite David Ochoa’s sharp performance in his D.C. debut against LAFC, Rooney turned back to Romo in net. Entering the stretch of three matches over seven days, Rooney had set a rotation and, on Saturday, stuck with the plan for the last game.

Going forward, Ochoa seems to have the edge. Another wrinkle, though, is the return of Hamid, who has resumed training after undergoing hand surgery in late June. On the injury list, the team upgraded him to questionable Friday.

United has had four starting keepers this season: Romo (13 starts), Hamid (10), Jon Kempin (two) and Ochoa (one).

Benteke’s visa still pending

There is no predicting when a work visa will clear bureaucratic channels. Two to three weeks is standard, but Rodríguez, a winger from Chile, waited a month. Rooney needed about three weeks.

Advertisement

United officials were optimistic Belgian striker Christian Benteke, the club’s marquee summer signing, would be eligible Saturday, just over two weeks since the sides reached agreement. It didn’t happen. The aim now is to have him in uniform next Sunday in Atlanta.

Pete Shuttleworth, who served on Rooney’s staff at English club Derby County, received his visa this past week and joined the other assistants on the sideline Saturday.

GiftOutline Gift Article