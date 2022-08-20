Keibert Ruiz is a big hit as Nationals rally to put away Padres in the ninth

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — Behind in the count 0-2, batting righty against left-handed starter Blake Snell, Keibert Ruiz dug in. No one likes the hole he was in. Hitting is hard enough with one strike, with none, whatever — let alone with the pitcher holding every available advantage. But Ruiz has a rare skill, even among major league peers, of rarely swinging and missing.

The count doesn’t matter much. Neither, one could imagine, does the setting, as if Ruiz could make contact at Petco Park in the same way he could make contact on the moon. He entered Friday in the 90th percentile in whiff rate across the majors. His strikeout rate, 12.2 percent, was in the 95th. Snell was about to learn.

After pushing ahead 0-2, using a missed call and whiff from Ruiz to get there, Snell threw eight pitches before walking the 24-year-old catcher in the second inning. Three were on the edges of the zone and fouled off. A low-and-away slider was way off the plate, yet Ruiz still reached it to stay alive. Otherwise, he took four balls, one borderline and another way over his head. The matchup accounted for more than a 10th of Snell’s 98 pitches over five innings. Ruiz reached five times with two walks, two singles and a hit by pitch in the Nationals’ 6-3 win.

“The more pitches I see, the better," Ruiz said of his approach once he fell behind against Snell. "I just got to keep playing baseball, keep playing baseball hard, and just do anything possible to help this team win.”

When Ruiz began his postgame interview, Nelson Cruz, 42, cracked “Rickey Henderson?" because Ruiz had earlier stolen his sixth base of the year. When Ruiz began speaking, starter Paolo Espino, 35, smiled from a few lockers down because Ruiz spoke to reporters in English instead of through a team interpreter. Both veterans looked proud.

For the rest of Snell’s outing, Ruiz avoided long counts but did damage against the former Cy Young Award winner. He did not swing and miss again — not against Snell or relievers Nick Martinez and Luis Garcia. Ruiz’s bat paced the Nationals to the victory. To finish it, though, Josh Hader’s latest implosion included a leadoff walk for Victor Robles in the ninth; a throwing error that put Washington ahead; then Alex Call’s first career homer, a two-run shot that provided a cushion of insurance.

More than ever, the Nationals (41-80) are keying on development over results. And through that lens, Ruiz is of high interest, having been the centerpiece of the return for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner last summer. So a look at his night — or a night for shortstop CJ Abrams, second baseman Luis García or starter Josiah Gray — is an accurate reflection of how this team is being digested among coaches and at the organizational level.

Yes, the players and coaches want to win, if for no other reason than pride and future salaries reflecting their numbers or track records in the dugout. But all wins and losses now are a product of molding a young core.

“I’m excited about that bunch and what’s to come," said Manager Dave Martinez "... These guys are playing hard, they’re having fun, they’re hungry. It’s good. Everything is good right now.”

In the fourth, Ruiz floated an opposite field single, swiped third on a double steal and scored on Abrams’s two-out, two-run single against his old club. In the fifth, Ruiz pulled a first-pitch slider to left, bringing in Joey Meneses. In the eighth, he worked another walk, logging two for the first time since June 5. Then in the ninth, he was plunked in the foot and took his base once more.

Overall, Ruiz’s right-side production was a positive sign, seeing as he has better splits and a much higher slugging percentage as a left-handed hitter. The Nationals’ staff wants him to tighten his pitch selection and let balls travel a bit deeper into the zone, limiting the rollover grounders that have sapped his production this year. His six homers, all left-handed, and .665 on-base-plus-slugging percentage are well beneath Washington’s ultimate hopes. Yet any solid night can become a building block.

“I really feel that Keibert is piecing together what he wants to do up there,” hitting coach Darnell Coles said Friday afternoon. “That’s a whole process. For a kid like him, it’s a process that can take a season or multiple seasons. But from where I sit, I’m really happy with the strides he’s made and how his plan is coming into focus. He’s beginning to know who he is.”

How did the rest of the game shake out? After Espino exited with one down in the fifth, Victor Arano entered to face Manny Machado with men on first and second. But Arano couldn’t escape a tight jam for the second straight game. Instead, Machado ripped a double to right-center and knotted the score. After that, Steve Cishek, Carl Edwards Jr. and Erasmo Ramírez posted zeros to hold the tie intact. And once Hader and Call put the Padres (66-56) in a hole, closer Kyle Finnegan shut the door with a one-two-three ninth.

Why was Luke Voit a late scratch? The first baseman is dealing with back tightness, according to a team spokesman, but was available to pinch-hit. Voit was also hit in the foot by Hader on Thursday and quickly exited for a pinch-runner. When the Nationals subbed him out Friday evening, Meneses shifted to first and Robles was added to the lineup, batting ninth. Robles started in center, Call in left and Lane Thomas in right.

That outfield — the Nationals’ best defensive alignment — consisted of the only three batters Hader faced. The 27-year-old Call, claimed off waivers this month, did the honors of chasing him from the game.

“I’ve definitely visualized it hundreds of times," Call said of an 0-2 homer that followed a failed safety squeeze attempt. “It felt so good just rounding the bases. I mean, the ninth inning off Josh Hader ... definitely something that you’ll remember for the rest of the your life.”

