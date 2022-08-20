Backs to the wall, Natasha Cloud and Mystics move past Game 1 miscues

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — Natasha Cloud was having the game that she had spent the entire offseason preparing for Thursday night. In Game 1 of a best-of-three WNBA first-round playoff series, the Seattle Storm put its defensive focus squarely on limiting Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins. The approach meant Cloud, the league’s assists leader, would need to assume more of a scoring responsibility.

So she did, making jumpers and floaters and getting to the rim with aggressive dribble-drives. She totaled 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting, making both of her three-point attempts. The only knock on her Game 1 performance was four turnovers, the last of which was an errant pass on a critical possession with her team down a point and less than 30 seconds remaining.

The mistake was pivotal in the Storm’s 86-83 win that put the Mystics one loss from an early end to their playoff run, and it dominated the postgame conversation. It also overshadowed an otherwise strong game from the Mystics’ floor general.

“Obviously, I didn’t shoot how I wanted to during the season, but I just kind of stayed the course and trusted that my work was eventually going to show,” Cloud said. “Just understanding that Seattle was going to make me score the ball and owning that and taking that on.

“I know people want to focus on that one turnover, but it doesn’t come down to the last possession. It comes from an accumulation of things that we watched on film. We gave that game away.”

Game 2 of the No. 4-vs. No. 5 matchup is set for Sunday.

A day after the loss, Cloud stood at practice and voiced displeasure with a bit of lack of energy during the workout. Coach Mike Thibault said that the team was tired and lethargic during the early walk-through portions but that things picked up as the session went on.

Cloud, who averaged a career-best 10.7 points and 7.0 assists in the regular season, willingly embraced the scoring role Thursday. While Delle Donne was a force, scoring 26 points, Cloud and Atkins (16 points) both supplied secondary scoring.

“There was a huge stretch where she just kept us in the game with her scoring,” Delle Donne said. “And I think teams try to dare her to be a scorer, and she certainly can be. So when she’s on the attack and she’s scoring the basketball, it just changes everything.

“She’s just such a massive piece for us and continues to bring the energy, her voice, when I’m sure she’s exhausted at times and doesn’t feel like it. She just continues to put her head down and work and do it.”

The Mystics believe they let Game 1 slip away. Players acknowledged the little things cost them — a missed long rebound here, a turnover there, not playing with enough pace at times.

“When it’s a loud environment like that and everything else, we have to be more exact,” Thibault said. “I thought defensively we did a pretty good job for what we were trying to do. I thought we bailed them out a little bit.”

For Game 2, expect Cloud again to be at the center of everything the Mystics do offensively. The Mystics believe the Storm will continue to put much of their defensive focus on Delle Donne and Atkins, leaving opportunities for Cloud, a pass-first point guard, to score. But that’s what an offseason spent working with her trainer, James Clark, and playing with Athletes Unlimited was all about: being more versatile and punishing opponents for not respecting her shot. Game 1 was the moment she had been training for.

“I know that this is in me,” Cloud said. “But my goal isn’t to score 26 points like Elena. My goal was to be 10, 10 and 10. I have the ability to do that.

“Those minor mistakes, we can make adjustments and we can be that 1 percent better going into Sunday. So coming in here, the goal is the same — we’re going to win the game. To have that confidence, that swagger about us that we are going to take this [expletive] back home to D.C. That’s what I want to exude. I want to exude confidence.”

