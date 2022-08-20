Mystics rookie Shakira Austin is driven by late lapse against Storm

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — The Washington Mystics needed one more stop, and Shakira Austin needed one more inch. With a minute left and the Mystics leading by a point during Game 1 of their first-round WNBA playoff series at Seattle, Storm guard Jewell Loyd missed a shot. Austin, the third overall pick in this year’s draft, boxed out Tina Charles and went up for the rebound.

Her 6-foot-6 frame came up just short.

Loyd’s shot clanged long off the rim, just past Austin’s outstretched arms and into Charles’s grasp with 48.4 seconds remaining. The extra possession gave Loyd another chance, and she buried a pull-up 17-footer with 38.1 seconds left to give the Seattle Storm a one-point lead. The Mystics would never lead again, and the Storm took the opener of the three-game series, 86-83.

A day later, Austin was still dejected.

“Every little thing matters,” she said. “I took that loss hard. I felt like if I were to just rebound that ball, it probably would have been a different game.

“Just my expectations for myself, regardless of what Coach might have for me or the team might have. I know what I can do for a team, and I felt like I could have finished the game for them a little better.”

Austin, who played at Maryland and then Mississippi in college, has provided Washington more than anyone expected during her rookie season. Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault traded the No. 1 overall pick to Atlanta for No. 3 — along with another pick and a pick swap — partially because he had a veteran roster and wouldn’t need a rookie to play big minutes.

Austin, though, has forced her way onto the court. She started 32 games and is sure to be named to the league’s all-rookie team. Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick, is the favorite to be named rookie of the year after ranking 12th in the league with 16.2 points per game, but her Atlanta Dream didn’t make the postseason.

Austin is a starter on a playoff team, ranks 16th in the league with 6.4 rebounds per game and 19th with 0.8 blocks per game. She also averaged 8.7 points even though the team ran no sets for her; most of her scoring comes from effort and in the flow of the game.

Austin finished Thursday’s loss with 12 points and seven rebounds.

“Shakira Austin, when you get to this point in the season, you’re not a rookie anymore,” Storm forward Breanna Stewart said. “She came in, and she made hustle plays. She got some rebounds. She understands her spots. And if you can figure that out early in your career in the WNBA, it’s definitely going to help you out a lot.”

Austin has been tested by some of the WNBA’s top post players and has held her own. Her defense is a big part of why the Mystics went 3-0 against the first-place Aces and why Washington allowed the fewest points per game in the regular season. Perimeter defenders Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins and Alysha Clark can be aggressive knowing Austin is protecting the rim.

Thibault thought Austin got tired down the stretch of her first playoff game, but she played a huge part in limiting Charles, who led the league in scoring last year, to nine points.

“She’s bigger, for one,” Thibault said. “She’s a legit 6-6. Tina’s 6-3, 6-4. So it’s not like you’re giving up size anywhere. So you can battle her on the boards. Shakira’s got quick feet. So when Tina pops out, it’s not like Shakira’s a fish out of water out there guarding on the perimeter. She’s got good footwork.”

Thibault was happy overall with the team’s defense, acknowledging there were a few mistakes. The transition defense can improve, he said, but big-time players such as Stewart and Loyd made tough shots. He doesn’t expect significant changes on the defensive end, outside of being a bit more disruptive in getting in a shooter’s space and coming up with a few more deflections.

Charles is a proud player, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for her to come out more aggressive and look to get her offense going. Austin expects to be ready and wants to make up for what she felt was a game-changing mistake.

“When you have a kind of a crafty player who can still bang with you, I try to just get them out of their spots,” Austin said. “I try to be aggressive with the heavy deny. Just try to get her off the block as much as I can so that she can’t back down.

“But when she wants to play the dribble game, I’m a pretty fast post player. I can guard one through five. She can bump with you, so just being able to take away her tendencies and just try to keep her from being a main factor is just something I’m trying to do.”

