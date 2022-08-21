Leeds United crushes Chelsea with ‘incredible’ American presence

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The record shows that Leeds United scored a 3-0 victory over Chelsea Sunday, with the English Premier League win featuring a decidedly American flavor. As “Men in Blazers” co-host Roger Bennett put it: “Incredible day for American Men’s Football. First time in our Nation’s history an American player scored in English Men’s Top Flight under an American Manager. 3 USMNT players on Premier League field together.”

Incredible day for American Men's Football. First time in our Nation's history an American player scored in English Men's Top Flight under an American Manager. 3 USMNT players on Premier League field together.

Significant moments I hope will become routine in Next Generation 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ili09y9HZC — roger bennett (@rogbennett) August 21, 2022

It’s still early in the Premier League season, but Leeds is undefeated, tied for second in the standings with two wins and a draw under new manager Jesse Marsch, the former MLS player and coach from Racine, Wis. Leeds brought a certain cheekiness into Sunday’s match, showing no signs of being fearful or intimidated by its opponent.

“That’s not the way we’re ever going to play,” Marsch told NBC’s Tim Howard with a laugh in a postmatch interview. “But we obviously know that you have to calculate the way that you want to play against these opponents. They have so much quality on the pitch and they can unbalance you so easily.”

Advertisement

The victory over Chelsea was Leeds’ first in the Premier League in seven tries dating to 2000, and it sent the team and its Elland Road fans into a frenzy. Brenden Aaronson, one of three U.S. national team players on the squad, started the scoring at the 33rd minute and he later told NBC’s Rebecca Lowe that he, Leeds teammate Tyler Adams and U.S. star Christian Pulisic have heard jibes about American soccer over the years.

Brenden Aaronson forces Mendy into a mistake and scores his first Premier League goal! Leeds take the lead over Chelsea. #LUFC



📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MyPLMorning | #LEECHE pic.twitter.com/EgFMi2HgAE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 21, 2022

“It just goes to show people around the world that Americans play football, too. We’re out there, we’re playing ball,” Aaronson said. “We’re playing for an English Premier League team and getting goals and assists, so we’re out there and we’re doing well — on the coaching side of things, too. I think it’s only up and coming.”

The message as the team prepared to host Chelsea was simple. “We’re going to press them. We’re not going to stay back and fear them. We’re going to go after them,” Aaronson said. “That sums up that goal and sums up this team’s performance today.”

Advertisement

After Leeds’ strong start, Marsch has a plan for what comes next.

“We never get outrun, we never get outworked. Now the question is can we also add to it not being outfought,” Marsch said. “If we can add all that together, we think we can really build something special.”

Validating victories aside, but Marsch said he wants the team to “keep pushing and believing in what we’re doing,” adding, “we have to be hungry, too. Just because we’ve had a little bit of success now, it’s really important that we continue to have big hunger.”

GiftOutline Gift Article