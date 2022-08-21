Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman with a head kick KO to win title

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was the head kick heard round the world … at least the UFC world. With welterweight champion Kamaru Usman closing in on a victory Saturday night over Leon Edwards in his UFC 278 title-defending bout at in Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena, Edwards caught Usman with a left kick to the head at the 4-minute, 4-second mark. Usman fell to the canvas and Edwards, who had been behind on points in the fifth round, started to celebrate.

“You all doubted me, saying I couldn’t do it — look at me now,” the 30-year-old fighter told the crowd. “ … I’m from the trenches. I’m built like this. … I’ve been doubted my whole life but look at me now.”

Edwards, who was born in Jamaica and became the first British champion since Michael Bisping in 2016, avenged his 2015 loss to Usman, and also ended the now former champ’s 15-fight unbeaten streak in UFC competition. Edwards has won 10 bouts in a row since his loss to Usman, who was trying to tie Anderson Silva’s UFC record of 16 consecutive wins.

Edwards started strong, with Usman being taken down in the first round for the first time in his UFC career. Although he had the early momentum, Usman dominated the second, third and fourth rounds, and seemed to be in control in the fifth.

But Edwards rallied, with one of his cornermen yelling “Come on, man! What’s f------ wrong with you?” after the fourth round. Usman bit on a feint, Edwards landed his kick and one of the biggest upsets in the sport was in the books.

“This is my moment,” Edwards said (via Yahoo). “What happened in the past, the two years out, the pandemic, none of it matters now. I’m champion of the world. Champion of the world.”

Afterward, there was an emotional scene as Edwards talked with his mother on a video call. Born and raised in Kingston, he moved to Birmingham when he was 9. Four years after his the death of his father when he was 13, Edwards found mixed martial arts.

“I told you, mum, I would do it,” the fighter known as “Rocky” tearfully told her, as footage showed the celebration that was going on in his Birmingham gym.

Edwards (20-3, 1 NC) was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in June 2021, while the knockout was the first suffered by Usman (20-2). Saturday’s result prompted immediate talk of a rematch and Usman, who was taken to a hospital after the fight, graciously hinted as much on Twitter.

“Champs f--- up sometimes,” he wrote, “ … but we bounce back and come with vengeance. Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but … Alhamdulillah we move!! Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma.”

