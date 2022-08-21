Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — After her comeback season ended, Elena Delle Donne went quickly from disappointed to congratulatory. She took her hands off her knees, stood upright and approached the four perennial all-stars on the opposing squad, one by one. She hugged Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, then Sue Bird, Tina Charles and Jewell Loyd before greeting everyone else in the handshake line.

Delle Donne chose not to stay frozen in the moment, even after missing nearly two full seasons with excruciating back problems. For as much as she reestablished this season — for as much as the Washington Mystics reset themselves after two losing seasons while missing several key players — she wanted to move forward. And for the first time in two years, she can approach an offseason without excessive caution about taking another step.

The Mystics ran out of options Sunday afternoon at Climate Pledge Arena during a 97-84 loss to the Seattle Storm. But as their 2022 campaign concluded, it didn’t feel like they were out of hope. They’re done, for now, losing a first-round playoff series that was closer and more tense than a two-game sweep will indicate. In the big picture, however, they may have restored a run of high-level contention that injuries, roster shuffling and bad luck had derailed.

The Mystics aren’t stuck in the past anymore — the good and the bad of it. They’re not merely trying to get back to their championship glory of 2019. And they’re not trying to heal from the wounds of the past two years. They’re moving forward, right there with Delle Donne, finally able to envision a future again.

“We fought,” guard Ariel Atkins said of the season. “I still think we got better. I’m proud of the trajectory of our team. I’m very proud of the foundation we have here in the Mystics organization.”

Point guard Natasha Cloud, as only she can, articulated the franchise’s direction with the utmost intensity.

“I’m tired of talking about past years,” said Cloud, who led the Mystics with 21 points to go with six rebounds and five assists Sunday. “I’m tired of talking about 2018, 2019. It’s 2022, and we just lose in the first round. We’re going to be better. That I can promise you. We’re going to be better.”

It’s a big deal that the Mystics can focus on improvement without crossing their fingers. A year ago, they finished 12-20 during a season in which Delle Donne and Alysha Clark didn’t take the floor, and at one point, they had just six players available. In 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic forced the entire WNBA season to be held in a Florida bubble, Delle Donne, Cloud and Charles, then the Mystics’ prized free agent acquisition, did not play. Charles lasted two seasons in Washington and didn’t get any run with a healthy Delle Donne, who played just three games during that span.

This season was more like it. Delle Donne played 25 of 36 regular season games and was available and thriving down the strength. The roster was different, and a team once blessed with exceptional skill is now a top defensive squad that has frequent bouts of offensive difficulty. For all their resolve and defensive might, the Mystics labored on the other end and couldn’t match the Storm, which shot 55.6 percent from the field and made 12 of 23 three-pointers.

Washington hit 14 of 27 three-pointers, but in a fast-paced game, it wasn’t versatile enough on offense to take advantage of the way Seattle defended. The Storm switched its defensive philosophy from Game 1, when Delle Donne scored 26 points. Seattle switched a lot on defense to give her a different look on the perimeter, and then it came with aggressive double teams when she was closer to the basket. It focused on keeping Cloud from getting downhill and attacking the basket. The trade-off was that Cloud made 5 of 8 three-pointers to lead the Mystics’ good perimeter shooting. But for as well as they shot from deep, the offense overall was disjointed and couldn’t keep pace with the balanced Storm, whose five starters scored between 12 and 21 points.

Sometimes, you have to be able to win a shootout. With their season on the line, the Mystics didn’t have the firepower. For once, their league-best defense didn’t have it, and they had no other way to win.

“If I had the answers, I would have fixed it for this team,” Delle Donne lamented.

Said Bird: “We made it hard enough. It wasn’t an easy game, but we made just enough plays.”

In a few days, when the Mystics are able to look back on the entire season, they’ll look at their offense as the area that must improve for them to become a championship-caliber team again. They managed a No. 5 seed with the imbalance, but with continuity and the right roster tweaks, it’s possible they could be among the league’s top three teams next season. It won’t be easy, and it requires, at least, the same availability from Delle Donne. But it’s possible.

It has been a while since they could dream about possibility.

“We have to have a situation where everybody on the floor is honored by the defense,” Thibault said. “I don’t pretend to have answers for you at this moment. We finished fifth, not first or second.”

He knows better than to think in absolutes. Without question, though, the Mystics have more than prayer to utilize now. The anticipation to keep building something new builds.

“The WNBA offseason, it seems like an eternity,” Thibault said of waiting until next year.

It will be an easier wait this time. The Mystics have a clearer sense of what they are and what they aren’t. In this season of transition, they have moved to a much better place.

