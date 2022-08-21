Mystics’ season ends with playoff sweep against Sue Bird and Seattle

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — The roar came from the early-arriving crowd well over an hour before tip-off, as Sue Bird trotted out of the tunnel. Those inside of Climate Pledge Arena have been vocally trying to extend Bird’s career ever since she announced her retirement plans in June, and they didn’t want Sunday to be her last appearance on the home court. It won’t be after Seattle’s 97-84 win over the Washington Mystics to complete a first-round sweep. The Storm will face the top-seeded Aces on Sunday in Las Vegas at 4 p.m.

The Mystics couldn’t keep up with Seattle’s dominant offense. A 13-3 third-quarter stretch for the Storm seemed to rock Washington, and Settle led 71-61 heading into the final 10 minutes. A pull-up jumper by Jewell Loyd made the score 75-61, as Washington found itself in a deep hole with time running out. The Mystics would get within single digits, but the defense that had been its calling card all season allowed the Storm to shoot 55.6 percent and score nearly 100 points.

A steal and layup by Bird with 2:02 remaining sent the fans into a frenzy as Mystics Coach Mike Thibault called timeout. Bird shuffled down the court, staring at the crowd, and let out a primal scream.

Washington had to work too hard for baskets all night long and still shot a respectable 44.6 percent. Natasha Cloud scored a team-high 21, including five three-pointers, to go along with five rebounds and five assists. Elena Delle Donne was blitzed throughout the night and finished with 12 points on 5-for-14 shooting. Ariel Atkins added 15 points.

Breanna Stewart scored 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had eight assists for Seattle. Loyd posted 19 points and Bird dropped 18 points and 10 assists. Gabby Williams scored 14 points.

The first quarter went about as poorly as the Mystics could imagine, as they trailed 27-17 after the opening 10 minutes. There weren’t many clean looks offensively, and even the good ones didn’t go down as Washington was 5 for 15 from the field 2 for 6 from behind the arc. Meanwhile, the Storm poured in buckets. Seattle shot 75 percent in a quarter for the fifth time this season, as the trio of Tina Charles, Loyd and Bird were a combined 7 for 7.

The Mystics awoke from their slumber in the second quarter and used a 5-for-7 performance from three-point range to get back into the game. They opened the quarter with a 15-4 run, including three straight triples from Delle Donne, Cloud and Clark to take a 32-31 lead. That was Washington’s first advantage since going up 8-7. A cutting layup by Gabby Williams with 10 seconds left sent Seattle into halftime with a 45-43 lead.

Charles came out of the gate much more aggressive in Game 2 after being held to just nine points Thursday in Game 1. She was physical against Mystics rookie Shakira Austin and had eight points at the break. Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had seven points off the bench in the first half — and 12 for the game — when other Mystics were struggling to score.

