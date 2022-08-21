For the second straight day, Josh Bell powers Padres past Nationals

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — With a clear plan of attacking Josh Bell at the bottom of the strike zone, Patrick Corbin made three mistakes Sunday and paid for the last of them. All were fastballs thrown a bit higher than Corbin or catcher Tres Barrera wanted. And after fouling off the first two, Bell lined an outside sinker inside the right field foul pole, nudging the San Diego Padres ahead in the sixth inning.

Petco Park rose around Bell, his right hand shot in the air, his path around the bases was covered more quickly than the standard job. The Washington Nationals, watching from the opposing dugout, had seen this before, both the previous night and when Bell played in D.C. for parts of two seasons. Traded by the Nationals to the Padres on Aug. 2, Bell had been 0 for 20 against his former team until he swatted the winning homer Saturday night. Then less than 24 hours later, he did it again — this time putting the only two runs on Corbin’s line, handing the Nationals a second straight 2-1 loss. The defeat sealed a third consecutive losing season for Washington (41-82).

This was, in a loud way, another reminder of what happens after parting with top talent. The Nationals had seven matchups with Bell and Juan Soto after sending them to the Padres. But that didn’t directly sting until the back half of a four-game series that ended in a split. Soto and Bell each blasted solo homers Saturday. In the finale, Bell was the hero, perhaps breaking out of a slump that led to light boos earlier in the weekend.

Even with Bell’s homer, nine hits allowed, two walks and a pair of loud outs for Soto, Corbin turned in his best outing since July 4. He had yielded at least four earned runs in each of his past seven appearances. Two of them didn’t last a full inning. But on Sunday, he recovered from a 30-pitch first and weathered consistent traffic on the base paths. The offense, however, couldn’t solve Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea aside from one huge swing.

Once it connected in the fourth, Nelson Cruz was the only player on the field who moved, though he didn’t move much. Granted, he had the best view of his homer, which rocketed toward the top of the brick Metal Supply Co. Building at Petco Park, then rattled around the fourth-floor patio. Everyone else just heard the crack of the bat and paused.

Manaea logged seven innings on an uber-efficient 69 pitches. In the sixth, he was helped along by sharp defense, with shortstop Ha-Seong Kim diving into the netting past the third base line for a catch, then Jurickson Profar throwing out Joey Meneses as he tried to stretch a single into a two-out double. Yet Cruz seemed to see every revolution of Manaea’s 2-0 sinker, crushing it a projected 440 feet and 113.3 mph, removing all other players from the action.

It was Cruz’s 10th homer of what has been a disappointing season in Washington. And it wasn’t enough to edge Bell and the Padres.

Who will the Nationals start in Seattle? Erick Fedde will return to face the Mariners and Robbie Ray at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday. After that, Aníbal Sánchez will square off with George Kirby to finish the two-game series. Once Fedde is activated, Washington will have to clear a spot on its active roster. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since late July with shoulder inflammation. The immediate fallout is that Cory Abbott, a 26-year-old righty, has been moved to the bullpen and is one option to be sent down.

What’s the plan with Luis García? Sunday morning, García left Petco Park to catch a flight to Indianapolis, where the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings play this week. García, 22, went to the injured list Monday with a left groin strain. The hope is for him to rehab with the Red Wings on Tuesday, Wednesday and maybe Thursday, lining up to rejoin Washington before a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds. When García does return, he will move back to second base because of rookie shortstop CJ Abrams. García filled that spot for parts of 2020 and 2021, making him comfortable with another midseason change.

