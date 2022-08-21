Patrick Cantlay’s clutch birdie vaults him to title at BMW Championship

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WILMINGTON, Del. — Patrick Cantlay leaned on exquisite putting down the stretch, including rolling in a decisive birdie at No. 17, to erase a two-stroke deficit on the back nine and claim the BMW Championship by one shot over Scott Stallings on Sunday afternoon at Wilmington Country Club. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The fourth-ranked player in the world became the first to win the same event consecutively in the 16-year history of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, thanks to a closing round of 2-under par-69 for a 14-under 270. Last year Cantlay won the BMW Championship at Caves Valley in Owings Mills on the sixth playoff hole.

The triumph sends Cantlay to next week’s Tour Championship, the final leg of three in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, in second position overall in the points standings, one spot behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who ended the BMW in a tie for third with Xander Schauffele at 11 under.

The top 30 in FedEx Cup points following the BMW earn a trip to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. American Aaron Wise owns the final slot, with Adam Scott 29th and Sahith Theegala in 28th.

“I think every time I’ve tried to defend, I don’t think I’ve been able to do it, but it’s something that you definitely circle on your calendar as something you want to do,” said Cantlay, who also is seeking to become the first repeat winner of the FedEx Cup championship. “These golf courses, like I said earlier this week, reminded me a lot of each other, and I was glad not to go six holes in a playoff today.”

Cantlay went ahead to stay courtesy of landing his approach from 66 yards at the 420-yard par-4 17th within six feet and calmly sinking the birdie putt. Underscoring Cantlay’s acumen with the flat stick was going 14 of 14 on attempts from inside seven feet during the final round.

Cantlay punctuated his eighth PGA Tour victory since 2017-18 by narrowly missing a putt of approximately 47 feet at the 72nd hole, where he landed his approach on the green despite hitting out of a fairway bunker with the ball above his feet.

His lengthy birdie bid grazed the right edge, following an almost identical trajectory as that of Stallings’s putt at the 18th that would have gotten him to 14 under.

Still, Stallings was able to rejoice in advancing to the Tour Championship for the first time in 12 years on the PGA Tour. The American entered this week 46th in FedEx Cup points, becoming among the largest movers in the playoff standings in this week’s field of 68.

“Man, I hit a great putt on 17 and a great putt on 18, exactly where we read it, just kind of a later break,” said Stallings, who has not won on the PGA Tour since 2014. “I was thrilled with the way I put myself in position after kind of a weird three-putt on 13, and I had a lot of good birdie looks coming in.”

The largest lead for Stallings unfolded when he made an 11-footer for birdie at the 11th to reach 13 under, and Cantlay missed a par save from just inside 10 feet at No. 10. The bogey was Cantlay’s second in three holes and dropped him to 11 under.

Stallings carded a bogey at 13 but backed that up by lagging a putt from 50 feet within 18 inches at the par-5 14th. His tap-in for birdie got him back to 13 under for the solo lead until Cantlay’s four-footer for birdie at the 14th produced another tie for first.

The birdie for Cantlay came three holes after he received a rousing ovation from the gallery for burying a 14-footer for birdie, erasing a failed par save from 10 feet at the 10th.

Scheffler, meanwhile, vaulted back into the mix with a late charge triggered by three birdies over four holes beginning at No. 13. But the reigning Masters champion sent his tee ball at No. 17 into the fairway bunker and had to settle for par. His last chance to force a playoff ended when his chip for birdie at 18 missed right.

Scheffler pulled his comebacker for par to finish at 1-under 70 while playing in the same group as Collin Morikawa, whose back nine included a 10 at the par-5 12th. There, the eighth-ranked player in the world deposited two balls into the water one hole after a four-putt yielded a 6 at No. 11.

“I think overall a pretty solid week,” Scheffler said. “I made some silly mistakes here and there throughout the week that probably cost me the tournament. Overall I’m pleased with how I played. It’s definitely good momentum going into the next week.”

The PGA Tour’s first visit to Wilmington Country Club for the FedEx Cup Playoffs began early in the week with more drama regarding its feud with the LIV Golf Invitational Series after Cameron Smith, ranked No. 2 in the world, withdrew Monday, citing hip discomfort.

The reigning British Open champion reportedly is in line to join LIV, the upstart Saudi Arabia-backed circuit with ties to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that has poached PGA Tour players by offering, in some instances, nine-figure contracts.

LIV’s looming threat compelled Tiger Woods to travel to Delaware on Tuesday to meet with a handful of the PGA Tour’s top players. Included in the meeting to rally support for the PGA Tour were the likes of Cantlay, Scheffler, Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

The tournament also included a stunning twist when Will Zalatoris withdrew following four holes Saturday with an ailing lower back. The winner of last week’s St. Jude Classic, the opener of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, received treatment on the course before walking off and turning his attention to the Tour Championship, where he’ll enter in third place.

