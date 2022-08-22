Here are my 2022 fantasy football draft rankings for quarterbacks. I will update them as dictated by new information — or, to be completely transparent, by particularly persuasive arguments I happen to come across — right up to the start of the season, so check back for the latest player order.

At the top, I’m going with Josh Allen, which is something of a no-brainer move considering he has finished as the top fantasy QB for two straight seasons, is still just 26 and arguably has his best set of pass-catchers to date. After that, the rankings quickly get very interesting, thanks to a tantalizing mix of young gunslingers, all of whom can score points with their feet while doing damage through the air. This is a tough group to rank, in my opinion, but the good news is that you’d hardly go wrong picking any of them (barring injury, of course).