Here are my 2022 fantasy football draft rankings for quarterbacks. I will update them as dictated by new information — or, to be completely transparent, by particularly persuasive arguments I happen to come across — right up to the start of the season, so check back for the latest player order.
At the top, I’m going with Josh Allen, which is something of a no-brainer move considering he has finished as the top fantasy QB for two straight seasons, is still just 26 and arguably has his best set of pass-catchers to date. After that, the rankings quickly get very interesting, thanks to a tantalizing mix of young gunslingers, all of whom can score points with their feet while doing damage through the air. This is a tough group to rank, in my opinion, but the good news is that you’d hardly go wrong picking any of them (barring injury, of course).
The back end of the QB1 (i.e., top 12) contingent through the start of the QB2 crew gets older and more stationary, but there’s plenty of safety in those picks. Then, starting with Trevor Lawrence, we go young again before reaching the low-upside names who should really only be considered in two-QB formats.
Best of luck in your drafts!
ECR is the expert consensus rankings. ADP is average draft position.
