Here are my 2022 fantasy football draft rankings for running backs. I will update them as dictated by new information — or, to be completely transparent, by particularly persuasive arguments I happen to come across — right up to the start of the season, so check back for the latest player order.

In the great Jonathan Taylor-or-Christian McCaffrey debate over the top two backs, I’m on Team CMC, and you’ll also note I’m quite bullish on Saquon Barkley. Maybe it’s overly optimistic to rank him fourth, but the Giants appear set to give him all the work he can handle, he’s two years removed from his ACL tear and, hey, it turned out I wasn’t optimistic enough when I ranked Taylor fourth last year, so sometimes it pays to be less cautious than the crowd.

Further down, I see enough red flags in Derrick Henry (some of which have to do with general pessimism about the Titans) to push him down my board. Similar forebodings about Ezekiel Elliott’s past workload and decreasing efficiency have me placing him just behind teammate Tony Pollard, despite the latter’s ostensible role as Zeke’s backup.

Please note that my rankings default to half-PPR — points-per-reception — so you may want to adjust certain running backs up or down based on expected targets and touchdowns in the passing game if your draft’s format is full-PPR or standard. Best of luck assembling your squads!

ECR is the expert consensus rankings. ADP is average draft position.

