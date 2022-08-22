Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here are my 2022 fantasy football draft rankings for tight ends. I will update them as dictated by new information — or, to be completely transparent, by particularly persuasive arguments I happen to come across — right up to the start of the season, so check back for the latest player order.

At the top, I’m going chalk with Travis Kelce, but barely over the younger Mark Andrews and only because I expect the Chiefs to throw the ball much more often than the Ravens. In general, I agree with the many analysts who perceive a top five of tight ends who appear set for notably bigger, more secure roles than others at their position and thus make for worthy picks in the early rounds.

However, I also feel good about the next three options — Dalton Schultz of the Cowboys, Dallas Goedert of the Eagles and T.J. Hockenson of the Lions — before things get iffy in a hurry. If you miss out on one of the top eight, it wouldn’t be crazy to just wait at that point until your last non-defense/kicker pick to take a shot on someone ranked in the teens.

Please note that my rankings default to half-PPR — points-per-reception — so you may want to adjust certain tight ends up or down based on expected targets and touchdowns in the passing game if your draft’s format is full-PPR or standard. Best of luck assembling your squads!

ECR is the expert consensus rankings. ADP is average draft position.

