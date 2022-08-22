Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here are my 2022 fantasy football draft rankings for wide receivers. I will update them as dictated by new information — or, to be completely transparent, by particularly persuasive arguments I happen to come across — right up to the start of the season, so check back for the latest player order.

For now, I’m resisting the temptation to move No. 2 Justin Jefferson, who appears to be central to everything the Vikings want to do on offense this season, over No. 1 Cooper Kupp. I also like the chances of three high-profile WRs who changed teams this offseason — Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and A. J. Brown — to hit the ground running (and catching) in their new homes.

More cautious treatment is being given to the Seahawks’ erstwhile stellar pair of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, given Seattle’s replacement of Russell Wilson with the uninspiring Geno Smith-Drew Lock duo. With each sign of progress in their returns from injury, I’ve been pushing Chris Godwin and Michael Thomas up the board, but the depth at this position keeps me from fully welcoming them into the WR2 ranks.

Please note that my rankings default to half-PPR — points-per-reception — so you may want to adjust certain wide receivers up or down based on expected targets and touchdowns if your draft’s format is full-PPR or standard. Best of luck assembling your squads!

ECR is the expert consensus rankings. ADP is average draft position.

