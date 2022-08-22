Sidwell’s Jadyn Donovan, one of nation’s top recruits, commits to Duke

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The moment Jadyn Donovan long hoped for had arrived Monday night at Sidwell Friends, so the girls’ basketball guard made a noise of both excitement and relief — “woo!” — as she prepared to finish her five-minute speech in front of friends and family. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I’m confident that after weighing all of my options and opportunities, and soon to be ending my academic and basketball journey here at Sidwell Friends,” Donovan said, “it is time that I look forward to becoming a part of the NCAA community and more specifically…”

As spectators cheered and prepared to launch confetti, the moment was delayed by Donovan’s two necklaces jamming her black jacket’s zipper. After 20 seconds of laughs, Donovan revealed a navy blue Duke T-shirt.

Donovan, whom ESPN ranks the country’s third-best recruit in the Class of 2023, announced her commitment to play at Duke following her senior year.

“The basketball program is super serious, but the school and the environment, people are there to get a great education,” the 6-foot Donovan said in Northwest Washington. “Duke is just a place for me to honestly just learn literally anything I can.”

Donovan decided she’d attend Duke shortly after her visit to Durham, N.C., in late July. During a conversation with Coach Kara Lawson, an Alexandria native, Lawson said Duke could help Donovan achieve her goals of playing professionally, competing for Team USA and becoming a sports broadcaster.

“This is the best option for you,” Donovan recalled Lawson saying. “I think I’m the best coach for you.”

Donovan’s basketball journey began as a 9-year-old in her co-ed Dupont Park Adventist Church league in Southeast Washington. She endured church services by anticipating her Saturday night games and daily shootarounds.

Donovan shined against boys, causing her coach to nickname her “star.” Donovan didn’t recognize her talent until she won every trophy at a summer camp in Bowie as a sixth-grader. The camp’s facilitator, former Syracuse star Lawrence Moten, motivated Donovan to join competitive teams.

Donovan’s parents, meanwhile, encouraged her to focus on academics, explaining how an injury could end her basketball career. She’s considering studying communications or journalism at Duke.

Her basketball profile grew when she appeared on ESPN’s recruiting rankings as a freshman. The 16-year-old has since climbed the rankings.

Last season, Donovan earned first-team All-Met honors after averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. Sidwell went 30-0 and finished as the country’s top-ranked team after winning the inaugural State Champions Invitational in Florida in April.

This is the second consecutive year a Sidwell player has been ranked in the top-three of her class by ESPN. Last year, Kiki Rice, a freshman at UCLA, was the country’s second-best recruit. The trend of producing top talent will continue. ESPN ranks Sidwell forward Kendall Dudley the fourth-best recruit in the Class of 2024.

Donovan also considered Arizona, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Tennessee and UCLA. Her future coach, Lawson, played at Sidwell Friends her freshman year before transferring to West Springfield, where she earned All-Met Player of the Year in 1999.

Duke hired Lawson, an assistant for the U.S. women’s team, in July 2020 and finished last season 17-13. The Blue Devils last qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2018 but have attracted local talent recently, including sophomore Lee Volker, who graduated from Paul VI in 2021.

“When I was younger, I was kind of really dreaming big and being like, ‘Oh, you know, this is a cool dream to have, but who knows if you’ll make it?,’ ” Donovan said. “Now to be fulfilling that dream of mine when I was that young, is something super huge for me.”

