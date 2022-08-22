Logan Thomas returns, improving Commanders’ depth at tight end

The Washington Commanders group of tight ends, which was down to two healthy players last week, received a huge boost Monday with the activation of starter Logan Thomas (knee) from the physically unable to perform list.
His return could not have come at a better time for the Commanders. In the past two weeks, injuries have decimated the team’s depth. Top reserves John Bates (calf) and Cole Turner (hamstring) have sat out practice along with Curtis Hodges, a promising undrafted rookie. Others further down the depth chart, such as Sammis Reyes and Eli Wolf, have landed on injured reserve, meaning their seasons are probably over. And at the beginning of camp, converted receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden retired.
Last week, the team’s only two healthy tight ends were undrafted rookie Armani Rogers, who played quarterback in college, and Wolf. When the offense wanted to practice three-tight end sets in drills or during the second preseason game at Kansas City, it needed to instead use a receiver or lineman.
Over the weekend, Washington also restocked its tight ends room by claiming former Los Angeles Ram Kendall Blanton off waivers.