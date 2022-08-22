Logan Thomas returns, improving Commanders’ depth at tight end

Thomas, 31, is expected to practice Monday for the first time since he tore the ACL, MCL, medial meniscus and lateral meniscus in his left knee last December.

The Washington Commanders group of tight ends, which was down to two healthy players last week, received a huge boost Monday with the activation of starter Logan Thomas (knee) from the physically unable to perform list.

His return could not have come at a better time for the Commanders. In the past two weeks, injuries have decimated the team’s depth. Top reserves John Bates (calf) and Cole Turner (hamstring) have sat out practice along with Curtis Hodges, a promising undrafted rookie. Others further down the depth chart, such as Sammis Reyes and Eli Wolf, have landed on injured reserve, meaning their seasons are probably over. And at the beginning of camp, converted receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden retired.