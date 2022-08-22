Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — Right after the lockout ended this past March, reliever Erasmo Ramírez’s agent called him with a question: Could he quickly get to Miami to throw in front of scouts alongside Aníbal Sánchez? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sánchez was expected to draw a decent-sized crowd. Gene Matos, who represents both Sánchez and Ramírez, thought Ramírez would benefit from otherwise unavailable exposure. The Washington Nationals sent Johnny DiPuglia to the showcase, asking him to see if Sánchez made sense as a depth signing after he helped them to a World Series title in 2019. And while DiPuglia evaluated Sánchez, he kept an eye on Ramírez, a 32-year-old journeyman who could, at the very least, potentially eat innings in the minors and provide a deep layer of insurance.

After he finished throwing, DiPuglia, the team’s assistant general manager in charge of international operations, walked over and told Ramírez he liked how his sinker and cutter played off each other. DiPuglia had to call his boss, General Manager Mike Rizzo, but expected the Nationals to offer a minor league contract soon. When they did that night, Ramírez chatted with his wife, making similar calculations that Victor Arano, Carl Edwards Jr., Joey Meneses and many others did over the offseason.

The rebuilding Nationals could offer an opportunity. They were aggressive with minor league deals this past winter and spring, a sign of their stripped-down roster and the need to fill it with retread veterans while young players ascend their system. The lockout played a factor, too, as the Nationals were able to sign Edwards, Maikel Franco, Dee Strange-Gordon and Jordan Weems, among others, when they were still barred from negotiating major league contracts. So while contending teams are mostly build with homegrown talent and major league free agents, 14 of the 52 players who have appeared for Washington joined the organization by signing a minor league contract. Eight others were waiver claims.

A 41-82 record is evidence that those numbers are too high. But the Nationals knew this season was a wash from the beginning, leading them to build a last-place club on the margins. Ramírez has been a good find, entering the week with a 2.17 ERA in 29 innings since July 1. So have Arano and Edwards, controllable relievers likely to return for 2023. And so has Meneses, a 30-year-old first baseman/corner outfielder who has 21 hits in the first 17 games of his career.

“They took a shot on a lot of guys who just wanted an opportunity,” Ramírez said in San Diego over the weekend. “For me, I just needed somewhere to pitch. It was really that simple and I think a lot of the older players who have been in here felt the same way.”

There are, of course, some busts among the 14 minor league signees. That’s the nature of lending all this opportunity to castoffs. Aaron Sanchez made seven starts earlier in the season and was released with an 8.33 ERA. Strange-Gordon made the Opening Day roster, didn’t hit much, was designated for assignment in June, signed back on another minors deal and was released again. Franco was the Nationals’ everyday third baseman for most of the year, then was recently replaced by Ildemaro Vargas, another infielder who arrived on a minors contract.

Ideally, the Nationals would have more major-league-ready players at their upper-level affiliates. But they came into this season with a low-ranked system that was only marginally improved by the deadline fire sale last July. At the start of this month, they dealt Juan Soto and Josh Bell for a six-player package from the San Diego Padres, improving their prospect pool with shortstop CJ Abrams, left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana. Trey Harris, a 26-year-old outfielder, was also netted in a straight-up trade for Ehire Adrianza with the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 1.

And while the return for Soto and Bell could hit down the line, just Abrams is already active with the Nationals. Gore remains on the injured list with elbow inflammation. Hassell, 21, is with Harris on the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. Wood, 19, is with the low-Class A Fredericksburg Nationals. Susana is pitching in the Florida Complex League and could jump to Fredericksburg in the near future. Otherwise, Washington will stick with an oddly older and experienced roster for this stage of a full-on rebuild.

For the most part, they were not the sole team interested in the players they landed. Arano, 27, was at the top of their list for right-handed relievers. With a handful of clubs in the mix, the Nationals had to pursue him early and with more money typically offered to a pitcher floating in the abyss. He and Edwards, who Manager Dave Martinez had crossed paths with in Chicago, once had outside shots to be traded for coin-flip minor leaguers at the deadline. Instead, Washington chose to retain them, setting their pen up to be the team’s biggest strength down the stretch. And who knows, maybe they or another vet could be flipped to a contending team at some point next season, recouping value and then some on very low-cost deals.

Scouting and signing these players is headed by Mark Scialabba, the assistant GM in charge of player personnel; De Jon Watson, the club’s director of player development; and John Wulf, the assistant director of player development. Martinez recently praised the group’s work, specifically pointing to Arano, Edwards and Weems.

“I wasn’t going to sign with the White Sox or Dodgers, you know?” Weems, a reliever, said in June, rightfully implying there would be far fewer chances in those bullpens. “You go where there’s a chance. That’s the headspace for a guy in my shoes, who just wants to prove himself to a team that could use an arm.”

Weems, 29, is a converted catcher with a high-90s fastball and developing splitter. He’s made 21 appearances for the Nationals with mixed results, allowing too many hits while swinging between the majors and Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. Reed Garrett, 29 and another reliever who signed a minor league deal, has had a similar experience, his numbers bloated by a few rough outings in Washington. Both possess desirable velocity but have to sharpen their command and secondary pitches.

In the current nine-man bullpen, Ramírez, Arano, Edwards and Tyler Clippard were signed to minors contracts. Kyle Finnegan was brought in on a major league deal before making his debut in 2020. Steve Cishek signed a one-year, $1.75 million major league contract before this season, and Cory Abbott, Hunter Harvey and Jake McGee were all waiver claims.

Exactly none of the pitchers were drafted and developed by Washington.

