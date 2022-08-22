Ready for H.S. football? Here are 10 D.C.-area players to know.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every weekend in the D.C. area, there is plenty of future Division I talent on display — both in the city and throughout its suburbs. Here are 10 players who will likely play a major role for their teams this season, from proven stars to intriguing athletes approaching the spotlight: Kendell Anderson, QB, Sr., Blair

Any hopes of the Blazers cracking the long-standing Montgomery County hierarchy of Quince Orchard, Northwest, Paint Branch depend on their senior signal-caller having a big year. After leading Blair to a 9-3 record last fall, the 6-foot-3 Anderson has the talent and the weapons to bring the Blazers to the next level.

Alex Birchmeier, OL, Sr., Broad Run

The top-ranked local senior prospect in the state of Virginia, Birchmeier has long anchored a strong offensive line for the Spartans. Last fall, the Loudoun County contenders marched to the Class 4 championship game. If they want to push for a return trip, Birchmeier will have to play an even bigger role.

Nyckoles Harbor, ATH, Sr., Carroll

Safe to say the secret is out on Harbor, who is one of the most sought-after high school athletes in the country. A track superstar with the ability to play on both sides of the football for the Lions, Harbor’s last ride in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference should be a sight to see.

Kendall Johnson, LB, Sr., Quince Orchard

To the surprise of no one in Maryland, the Cougars will feature plenty of defensive talent again this year. Johnson, a Duke commit, is at the heart of it all as a senior linebacker and leader. He’ll be expected to help harness that talent in an effort to get the Montgomery County powerhouse back to the Maryland 4A title game.

Jason Moore, DL, Sr., DeMatha

A standout for some time, Moore is back for another run through the area’s toughest conference. The 6-6 terror on the edge committed to Ohio State last month and is expected to wreak plenty more havoc for the Stags this fall.

David Ojiegbe, DL, Sr. St. John’s

The Cadets dominated the D.C. area last year, going undefeated as they beat back national opponents and then captured another WCAC championship. Ojiegbe, a quick and powerful Clemson commit, is one of several high-major prospects expected to take the torch as a senior leader this season.

Isaiah Ragland, RB, Sr., Centreville

One of just six underclassmen to be selected to last year’s All-Met First Team, Ragland has proven to be an unstoppable option for the Wildcats. The bruising back racked up 2,686 yards on the ground last year, making a strong case he is the best returning offensive weapon in Northern Virginia.

Tony Rojas, LB, Sr., Fairfax

Rojas proved to be a force on both sides of the ball last fall, starring at running back and linebacker for the Lions. He produced 27 touchdowns and seven sacks as Fairfax turned into a surprising playoff squad. After an ascendant offseason in which he earned a number of high-major offers, the recent Penn State commit could be in for another big year.

Dylan Stewart, DE, Jr., Friendship Collegiate

If the “Beach Boyz” are to reestablish themselves as one of the area’s best teams, Stewart’s continued emergence as one of the top edge rushers in the area will likely be a major reason. The four-star junior, whom 247 Sports ranks as the No. 2 player in D.C., has grabbed the attention of college football’s elite. To date, the 6-4 defensive end holds offers from 23 Power Five schools including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Desmond Umeozulu, DL, Sr., C.H. Flowers

The big question, as always, for the Jaguars: Can they wrestle away Prince George’s County supremacy from rival Wise? Umeozulu, a fearsome 6-6 pass rusher, will play a large part in determining that answer. The senior, expected to choose from a host of Power Five offers later this month, is the type of game-changing talent that can help take a proud Flowers program to the next level.

Tramel Raggs contributed to this report.

