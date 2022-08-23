Chase Young will miss the Commanders’ first four games — at least

Early in training camp, Coach Ron Rivera ruled Young out for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But this latest move means Young will miss more time, and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to return from his ACL injury in Week 5 against Tennessee.

The Washington Commanders moved star defensive end Chase Young from the active/physically unable to perform list to the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday morning, meaning he’ll miss at least the first four games of the season.

If Young isn’t ready for Week 5, it seems unlikely the team would bring him back for Week 6, which is a Thursday night game in Chicago.

Young’s prolonged absence is worrying for Washington, which has struggled to generate consistent pass rush opposite Montez Sweat. Rivera has criticized Casey Toohill and others for not consistently playing their assignments.

The Commanders made several additional moves Tuesday, on the deadline to pare the roster down to 80 spots. (The roster is technically at 81, but because defensive tackle David Bada is with the team through the International Player Pathway program, he doesn’t count toward the cap.) They added center Tyler Larsen to the reserve/PUP list, released receiver Kelvin Harmon and tackle Rashod Hill and placed linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.