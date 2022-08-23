Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With peak fantasy football draft season approaching, here are my latest top 200 rankings. I will update them as dictated by new information — or, to be completely transparent, by particularly persuasive arguments I happen to come across — right up to the start of the season, so check back for the latest player order.

The board here is relatively heavy on running backs through the first 20 or so spots before shifting in emphasis to other positions, so I’m implicitly suggesting fantasy players pick at least one running back in the first couple of rounds. However, I’m not dogmatic about that, and I think Zero RB — delaying your first running back pick to stock up at other positions — is a perfectly viable strategy this year, given the unusual number of enticing backs sprinkled amid the traditional running back “dead zone” (the third through sixth rounds).

Speaking of not paying strict adherence, the exact order of players decreases in importance after round 4 or 5. At that point, it becomes more a question of a drafter’s preferred roster structure (e.g., a preference for an early tight end or quarterback, or to stack elite receivers early and focus on lottery-ticket backs later). You’ll note that, starting in the middle rounds, players at the same position tend to come in small bunches; think of those as mini-tiers of guys I believe have a similar range of outcomes.

Please note that my rankings default to half-PPR — points-per-reception — so you may want to adjust certain players up or down based on expected targets and touchdowns in the passing game if your draft’s format is full-PPR or standard. Best of luck assembling your squads!

ECR is the expert consensus rankings. ADP is average draft position.

