‘Friday Night Lights’ coach Gary Gaines dies at 73

Gary Gaines, the coach whose high school football team was portrayed in the book and film “Friday Night Lights” died Monday, according to multiple reports. He was 73. “Following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, it is with great sadness that the family of Coach Gary Gaines announces his peaceful passing this afternoon,” his family said in a statement to local media.

Gaines, a longtime coach in West Texas, is best known for leading the football team at Permian High in Odessa. His program’s 1988 season was chronicled in Buzz Bissinger’s best-selling book “Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream,” which inspired a 2004 film starring Billy Bob Thornton as Gaines and a television series.

In the book, Bissinger explored the football team and its place in the community, including depictions of “For Sale” signs placed in front of Gaines’s home after a loss and racist comments made by his assistant coaches. That season, Permian lost star running back James “Boobie” Miles to a preseason knee injury, but reached the state semifinals where it lost to a Dallas Carter High team considered one of the best in state history.

The 1988 season occurred during the second of Gaines’s three stretches at Permian. He won a state title as an assistant with the team during his first run in 1980. He later left, then returned as the Panthers’ head coach in 1986, winning a state championship in 1989 — the same year he left for an assistant coaching role at Texas Tech and the year before Bissinger’s book was released. Gaines rejoined Permian in 2009 and led the program until his retirement in 2012.

“I was there when he was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Hall of Fame,” former Permian assistant Ron King told the Odessa American. “I just can’t find the words to pay respects. It’s a big loss for the coaching profession. There are a lot of coaches he took under his wing and mentored.”

Despite the success of the team and the media it inspired, the book upset some in Odessa, where a local bookstore canceled a book signing after threats against Bissinger. Gaines reportedly never read the book or watched the movie.

Bissinger, who later visited Gaines and other members of the 1988 team, addressed his relationship with the coach in a 2004 interview with ESPN, noting that Gaines “had been very loud in his cries of betrayal.”

“The one person that I should’ve told much more about what was in the book was the head coach [Gaines]. I feel that I was wrong in not doing that, and I’ve thought about that for 14 years,” Bissinger said. “… I wasn’t there to apologize for what I had written but, you know, if I had done him harm or upset him that bothered me. My intent, at least in my mind, had been to treat him sympathetically. At the very end, he asked me what was in the book. I was vague, and I was wrong. I should have said, ‘You know, Gary, frankly, there’s a lot of things in here that I’ve discovered that I’m going to have to report on,’ as opposed to blindsiding him.”

Gaines also served as the athletic director at two West Texas school districts before his final stop at Permian. He is survived by his wife and two children.

